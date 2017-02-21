India vs Australia 2017: This squad has become self-sufficient, says Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble said India are going into the Australia Tests with 16 members to cover for injuries. (Source: PTI) Anil Kumble said India are going into the Australia Tests with 16 members to cover for injuries. (Source: PTI)

He feels privileged to be India’s national cricket coach but the legendary Anil Kumble on Tuesday said it has been more satisfying to see Virat Kohli and Co. become self-sufficient in dealing with challenges both on and off the field.

“I have been privileged to have a chance to work this young lot for the last ten months. It’s nice to see this squad grow and understand situations and come up with solutions. You want team to be self-sufficient and not look over their shoulders for advice,” Kumble said in a press conference ahead of the Test series against Australia, starting on Thursday.

“I have tried to create an environment where the players can look for solutions on the field and off it as well,” added the former captain. He also praised some individual displays, like off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin becoming the fastest to 250 Test wickets.

“Some of them have played 40-45 Tests. Virat has played over 50. Achievements as an individual, people have had. They have all achieved quite a bit and someone like Ashwin is the fastest to reach 250 wickets in Test history, that’s something which is amazing,” Kumble said.

“Those kinds of performers are really good to have in the squad and I am really happy I have had the opportunity to work with all of them,” he added.

Hello Pune! Hot and how. All set for a hard day’s training #INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3hXHUPyUKf — BCCI (@BCCI) 21 February 2017

The team is carrying 16 players even for the home series and Kumble said it has been done to cover for eventualities like injuries. “We want to put together a squad which we want to keep going forward. They all want to be a part of the team and for us to build a champion side – this is the 14th Test out of 17 this season. It’s keeping the team together that has got these results,” he said.

“We want options for any eventuality. We had injuries in the past just before the game or on day of match. We want to keep team together and build on who will be a part of the Test arena, barring one or two, for a long time,” he added.

The squad has also carried a few domestic pace bowlers and the coach said this was done looking ahead to the future requirements. “We have Aniket Choudhary, Basil Thampi, Nathu Singh who are part of our schemes. Before the New Zealand we had Jayant Yadav as part of this kind of a crew who helped us prepare for the Tests. I haven’t had a chance to work with them. I hardly get time to look at other domestic bowlers so I try and engage them ahead of a Test match.

“It’s not necessary that they will be a part of the squad in near future, but looking at the series coming up or even far ahead it’s good to have them in the scheme of things and bring them into the work culture that we all expect and is needed for success at the international level.”

Virat Kohli’s men is currently sharing the record of undefeated run of 19 Tests with Kapil Dev led side in the mid-1980s. To a question regarding the record, Kumble said his team is just focusing on doing well in the first session for now and not thinking about any impending landmarks. “Yes those things are there but we don’t want to look too far ahead, would like to take this Test match, focusing on this Test and then Bengaluru and the others. We would like to start off on a good note here,” he said.

“We take one game at a time, right at start of New Zealand series we looked at the entire season. It’s important to start every Test with the first session, that’s how we look at things we want to start on a good note.

“If you look at our playing eleven it has not been the same (in every game) and that is the beauty of this team. Whoever has come into the side has contributed and those who have not made it to the playing eleven have also contributed.

“We want to go one game at a time, here also we are looking at the first session. Even this test match against Australia would be about looking at the first session and not at these kinds of landmarks.”

Kumble said the team had recognized the key moments in the games gone by and done well because of the experience. “To recognise the key moments, you need experience and we have it. We have won the key moments in the past few Tests. The team knows which are the key moments, the role of captain (Virat Kolhi) is important and he has led from the front,” he said.

“Yes all those matches we have played and all those situations we had been in, top order and lower order contributions have been good, bowling not only spinners also the faster bowlers stood up in key moments that’s what has stood us up in good stead. There will be tough moments in the series but the squad will come up with ideas on field. “We are happy at this juncture leading up to this series. All players in the squad have had good run-ins with bat or ball and overall I am really happy with the way at this juncture leading up to the Test series,” he added.

Kumble did not want to compare the current lot of visiting team’s spinners with former ones like the great Shane Warne. “Something I don’t really want to comment on. You had some great spinners from the past coming from Australia like (Shane) Warne but to compare is a tough ask. We respect the opposition. We would like to prepare as to what whichever combination they put on the field.”