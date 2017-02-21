India vs Australia 2017: Both teams go through the paces ahead of first Test

India and Australia practiced in the nets and readied themselves ahead of the first Test in Pune. (Source: cricket.com.au) India and Australia practiced in the nets and readied themselves ahead of the first Test in Pune. (Source: cricket.com.au)

Australia cricket team continued their rigorous preparations ahead of the opening Test against India in Pune on Thursday. The travelling squad had a busy time getting ready for the tough tour that will have them play four Test matches and hope to avoid a repeat of the drubbing they endured the last time around when they went down 4-0.

The visiting team come on the tour on the back of a decent run in the home season which didn’t get off to a good start after being spanked by South Africa in Tests with no mercy. However, they came back to win the ODI series against the Proteas and then Test and ODI series against Pakistan. Most recently, they fell to New Zealand in a short ODI trip away from home.

On Tuesday, there were practice sessions, usual photo opportunity and then open media sessions that allowed early word from players on the pitch, conditions and the rivals.

It was also a chance for both teams to get first look at the pitch to be used at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Speaking of the pitch, there were some words shared by the curator and former fast bowler Pandurang Salgaoncar who believes the surface will allow the ball to bounce and fly. In reply, Josh Hazlewood doesn’t think that the ball would bounce much but expected the ball to fly around.

“I would be surprised if (the ball) flies around here. I think there is still a day and half for the start. We will have a good look in the morning of the game and see how it looks. Hopefully it will fly around,” he said.

For Australia, ten players are likely to be no problem in the decision making but the call on who will stand behind the stumps remains. There is the tough call between Usman Khawaja and Matthew Renshaw but it is believed that the latter will be finally included if the pattern in the practice session is any judgement.

Hello Pune! Hot and how. All set for a hard day’s training #INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3hXHUPyUKf — BCCI (@BCCI) 21 February 2017

Khawaja was spotted practicing in isolation with spinner Steve O’Keefe and seamer Jackson Bird skipping warm-up and taking part in an an early net session. Khawaja faced a group of local spinners before completing his own fielding drills with fielding coach Greg Blewett, reports cricket.com.au.

In the open media session, Nathan Lyon had plenty of nice words to say for his rival spinner R Ashwin. “I’ve watched a lot of Ashwin,” he said. “Obviously he’s the number one bowler in the world and there’s a reason for that. He’s playing over in these conditions a lot, so I’ve spent a lot of time studying how he goes about it, so hopefully I can keep learning off him and watch him closely and try and put a few things into place,” he added.

Murali Vijay was spotted exercising and stretching during the practice session. (Source: PTI)

On the India side of things, the activities weren’t as brisk as it was for Australia. The squad took it easy after the win over Bangladesh just last week and a home season that has been in full swing since New Zealand’s tour in September last year.

In the media interaction, coach Anil Kumble took the press box and spoke of his admiration for the squad and how they’ve adapted and improved to find solutions on and off the pitch.

“I have been privileged to have a chance to work this young lot for the last ten months. It’s nice to see this squad grow and understand situations and come up with solutions. You want team to be self-sufficient and not look over their shoulders for advice,” he said.

