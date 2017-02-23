India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith’s unorthodox batting stance makes him unique and successful

Australia captain Steve Smith was left out of Test cricket for two years from January 2011 to sort out his technique. (Source: AP) Australia captain Steve Smith was left out of Test cricket for two years from January 2011 to sort out his technique. (Source: AP)

Every time Steve Smith takes stance, while facing up to a delivery in the middle, there is a certain ‘casual’ approach that you see. But that is what suits him the best as his casual technique is something in which he finds comfort. He may have attracted some criticism for it and did try to tweak a few things to stick the coaching manuals. But ultimately it is this unorthodox technique that has got him success against bowlers across the globe.

Playing Test and ODI cricket was not easy for Smith. He was left out of Test cricket for two years from January 2011 to sort out his technique and then was selected for the India tour in March 2013. He was found wanting while defending deliveries on the off-stump. So, to counter that, he changed his premeditated move to go deeper in the crease towards his off stump. And now has a better understanding of where his off stump is.

This has resulted in his rich vein of form at the moment as he is not over-thinking and just going out there and performing at his best.

A deeper look at his technique shows that this technique is his own, in the way he shuffles across the stumps yet watches the ball. He plays the ball late but has a still head at the point of ball being released. This reveals that he has a strong foundation and wonderful eye.

Different players have varied trigger movements but this movement is what makes Smith comfortable. From the performance perspective it is imperative that Smith sticks to what suits him the best. Some of the modern greats of the game who loved to move back and across were Brian Lara, Garry Sobers and Steve Waugh.

The movement gives Smith more time and creates more options to play his shots and also allows him to play late. It also stops him from getting hit on the pads, a problem he had in the past years. It may be noted here that he has been dismissed lbw 12 times in his career and caught-behind 19 times.

Hence, at present Smith will not allow a bowler to easily work him up. He is one of the best players at the moment and can maneuver the field at will and score briskly.

