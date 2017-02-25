India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith scores 18th Test century, first in India

Ind vs Aus: Steve Smith scored his first century in India. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus: Steve Smith scored his first century in India. (Source: Reuters)

On a turning track in Pune, other batsmen failed to connect, score big runs or get boundaries. But Australia captain Steve Smith was at ease on the dustbowl in Pune. And Smith scored his 18th Test century on the same track as Australia’s hold got stronger on the first Test against India in Pune.

Smith scored his first century in India as he took a couple through covers and erupted in joy after completing the run. The Australian dressing room also gave him a standing ovation.

Smith has scored 18th Test centuries but 10 of them have come with Smith being the captain of the Australian team. Those 10 hundreds are in just 37 innings.

Smith century was a testimony of great batsmanship on a spinning track and tackling spin in sub-continental conditions. While there were no sixes in his innings, Smith struck 11 fours in the innings of 109 runs.

The maiden century in India from Smith gave his team a strong hold in the first Test as Australia lead is past the 400-run mark and they are eyeing a big target to set for India in the fourth innings.

