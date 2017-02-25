India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith first to hit five consecutive Test hundreds against India

Ind vs Aus 2017: Steven Smith posted his 10th century as captain, his 18th in Tests. (Source: AP) Ind vs Aus 2017: Steven Smith posted his 10th century as captain, his 18th in Tests. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights on the third day of the opening cricket Test between India and Australia.

# India have managed 212 runs in the Test (105 & 107) –their lowest tally in a home Test match while losing all 20 wickets, surpassing the 272 (136 & 136) vs Australia in the 1956-57 Kolkata Test.

# India faced 444 balls in both the innings and lost all 20 wickets — the lowest at home and the third lowest when losing all 20 wickets next only to the 349 balls vs England at Manchester in 1952 and 440 vs South Africa at Durban in 1996-97.

# Steve O’Keefe’s figures of 12 for 70 are the best by an Australian bowler vs India in Tests. Only Ian Botham, among the visiting bowlers, has registered better bowling figures in a Test match in India — 13 for 106 at Mumbai in 1980.

# O’Keefe’s outstanding performance is the best by a left-arm spinner in a Test match vs India, obliterating the 11 for 153 by Hedley Verity for England in the 1933-34 Chennai Test.

# O’Keefe’s performance is the best by an Australian left-arm spinner in a Test match, surpassing Charles Macartney’s 11 for 85 vs England at Leeds in 1909.

# Ravindra Jadeja has completed 50 wickets in a season for the first time in Tests — his tally being 51 at 25.41 runs apiece in 10 Tests.

# Ravichandran Ashwin (68 at 24.70 in 10 Tests) and Jadeja are the only two Indian bowlers to record the feat in the same season (2016-17). Anil Kumble (64 at 28.34 in 11 Tests in 2004-05 & 50 at 22.74 in nine Tests in 1992-93) has registered the feat twice. Kapil Dev is the only other Indian bowler to do so — 63 at 20.25 in 13 Tests in 1979-80.

# Umesh Yadav’s match figures of 6 for 71 are his third best in Tests next only to the 7 for 103 vs West Indies at Kolkata in November 2011 and 7 for 176 vs Australia at Melbourne in December 2011.

# Steven Smith has posted his 10th century as captain — his 18th in Tests.

# Smith’s average as captain is the second highest in Test annals among the players with 2000 runs or more — his tally being 2348 runs (ave.73.37) in 21 Tests. Don Bradman had scored 3147 runs at an average of 101.51 in 24 Tests.

# Smith has scored five centuries in consecutive Tests vs India — 162 not out at Adelaide; 133 at Brisbane; 192 at Melbourne and 117 at Sydney — all four in the 2014-15 series followed by 109 at Pune.

# Smith is the first batsman to hit five hundreds in consecutive Tests against India. Pakistan’s Younis Khan had registered hundreds in four consecutive Tests.

# For the fifth time, India have lost a home Test match within three days — twice each against South Africa & Australia and once against England.

# India’s 333-run loss is their fourth largest in terms of runs in Tests — the biggest being by 342 runs vs Australia at Nagpur in 2004-05.

# Virat Kohli (0 & 13) could manage just 13 runs — the lowest by him in a Test match on home soil when he has batted in both the innings, eclipsing the 26 registered twice — 19 & 7 at Mumbai and 6 & 20 at Kolkata — both times vs England in the 2012-13 series.