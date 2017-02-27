India vs Australia 2017: Steve O’Keefe was like Mitchell Johnson in Adelaide, says coach Darren Lehmann

Mumbai:: Australian captain Steven Smith along with coach Darren Lehmann during a press conference ahead of the India vs Australia test series in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo Mumbai:: Australian captain Steven Smith along with coach Darren Lehmann during a press conference ahead of the India vs Australia test series in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo

While the Australian media are expended of adjectives to celebrate Steve O’Keefe, coach Darren Lehmann gave the left-arm spinner the ultimate compliment by likening his first-innings burst (6/35) to Mitchell Johnson’s scything spell (7/40) in Adelaide against England in the 2013 Ashes. “An exceptional spell — I haven’t seen that since Mitchell Johnson in the Ashes with England in Adelaide when he tore them apart,” he told the Australian press.

O’Keefe tied the Indian batsmen, usually assertive players of spin, in knots, perhaps the first time since Monty Panesar in Mumbai five years ago. “Twelve-for, 6 for 35 in both innings is pretty special. You always hope don’t you, as a player,” he reflected.

But in O’Keefe’s case, there wasn’t even hope. The day the squad was announced, cynics had begun mocking the inclusion of O’Keefe, and they seemed vindicated as he was leathered in the practice game — his 24 overs costing him 101 runs, and the wickets mostly gifted to him by bored batsmen. So seemed the more experienced Nathan Lyon, who had also struggled in the practice game. “I actually thought Nathan Lyon bowled just as well, to be perfectly honest. Nathan’s been under pressure from a lot of sources throughout the subcontinent, myself included. I thought he was outstanding in this game,” he observed.

An equally satisfying sight was Steve Smith composure on a difficult surface. Lehmann admitted he has never seen him so determined. “I haven’t seen him so determined. He’s always determined – he’s captain of our country and plays really well obviously, but he knows conditions on that wicket (were difficult). To make a hundred was very special, so that’d have to be in his top few for sure,” he said.

Another silver-lining was the assuredness of Matt Renshaw, more so for a first-timer to the subcontinent, leaving Lehmann quite baffled. “He hadn’t actually hit the ball that well in our lead-up, but for some reason when he gets out in the middle, he knows exactly what he wants to do and how he wants to do,” he said.

He was also impressed by Renshaw’s adaptability at different positions and different junctures of the game. “For him to come out, obviously a bit crook here and there, and to bat in different positions and had a clear plan, especially in the second innings, the way he wanted to go about it. That’s good for a young man to have that insight into the game so early,” said Lehmann.