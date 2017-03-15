India vs Australia 2017: Respect Virat Kohli for the way he handled Phil Hughes’ funeral, says Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke led Australia when India toured the country for a four match Test series in 2014. Michael Clarke led Australia when India toured the country for a four match Test series in 2014.

Virat Kohli has sparked the ire of Australian players on multiple occasions due to his aggressive demeanor on the field. Some of the most famous spats that he had with the Aussies were during India’s tour of Australia in 2014. He had a spat with David Warner and said later in a press conference that he loved playing against Australia as “it’s very hard for them to stay calm.” He also had an interesting dual with with Mitchell Johnson during the third Test at Melbourne.

Another chapter to that rivalry was added recently when he accused Steve Smith and Australia of looking to their dressing room before making a decision on DRS on multiple occasions, something that Smith termed as “rubbish”.

But former Australian captain Michael Clarke has a different opinion of the Indian skipper. The 2014 series in Australia was preluded by the tragic death of Australian cricket Phil Hughes due to being struck by a bouncer. The Australian team had requested for the Test series to be postponed from December 4 to December 9 and India duly obliged. “This is clearly above the game of cricket and they didn’t need to postpone the game,” Michael Clarke is quoted as saying by Sportskeeda during the launch of his autobiography at Kolkata on Tuesday, “They could not have turned up for the funeral. They didn’t have to do anything that they did. I will always remember that.”

“The way Virat handled that situation, he came for the funeral and had some of the Indian players too. I have utmost respect for him because of that,” said the former Australian skipper.

India went on to lose the four match Test series 2-0 but it turned out to be one that started a new era in Kohli’s career. His performances with the bat against the likes of Mitchell Johnson cemented his place in the pantheon of the best batsmen in the world. Moreover, MS Dhoni decided to retire from Test cricket after the third match which led to Kohli being appointed as the captain for the rest of the series. He eventually became India’s Test captain on a permanent basis and led them on a run of 19 unbeaten Tests during which he scored four double centuries.

