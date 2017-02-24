India vs Australia 2017: Pune crowd decide not to return the ball after six, watch video

Mitchell Marsh smashed Jayant Yadav for a huge six over the mid-wicket after which the crowd refused to return the ball. (Source: Reuters) Mitchell Marsh smashed Jayant Yadav for a huge six over the mid-wicket after which the crowd refused to return the ball. (Source: Reuters)

In the 38th over of the match, with the score on 128/4, Mitchell Marsh smashed Jayant Yadav for a huge six over the mid-wicket. However, that resulted in a ridiculous moment as the crowd refused to return the ball back on the field.

It can be assumed here that the crowd did not want to give the ball back, sensing that India were in trouble. A change of ball would result in change of fortunes is what they might have hoped for. Finally, one person with a stern look tried to get it back but failed. He then grimly asked the excited group of people, who had the ball, to return it and thankfully they did.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma who was fielding in the mid wicket area had to wait throughout the incident. After resumption of play, Australia continued to dominate and played out the session thereafter without losing a wicket.

It may be recalled here that Australia started batting in the second innings with a lead of 155 runs, something that would have been unthinkable judging from India’s recent batting performances. But Kohli fired in the spinners and Ashwin, yet again, got the breakthrough in the first over in the form of the dangerous David Warner. Ashwin struck yet again with the wicket of Shaun Marsh and later, sent back Peter Handscomb. But Australian captain Steve Smith stuck on despite his team mates falling on the other end and has scored 59 runs. Supporting him at the other end is Mitchell Marsh on 21. Australia are 143/4 at the end of Day 2 and lead by 298 runs with six wickets remaining.

