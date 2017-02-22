India vs Australia 2017 Preview: In Pune’s debut, India to test Australia

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli has a big task at hand against Australia as captain. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli has a big task at hand against Australia as captain. (Source: Reuters)

Just after winning the Bangladesh Test 10 days ago, India captain Virat Kohli mentioned that the hearts and minds of the India players are on the Australia series. While the Australia series begins February 23, India had their minds on it because of the significance it holds for both teams.

Both teams clash in Pune for the first Test of the four-match series and Australia have a big task ahead of them. The biggest though will be negotiate R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on a dry and slow Pune pitch.

The MCA stadium in Pune is making its debut as a Test venue, becoming the 25th stadium to hots a Test match in India. The dry conditions make it a typical sub-continent pitch which will test Australia.

The last time Australia were in India, they were thrashed 4-0, losing all four Tests. Ashwin and Jadeja had combined for 53 wickets in that series and are once again in top form and can repeat or better the feat.

Ashwin became the fastest to get 250 Test wickets ahead of everyone else. Jadeja has 117 Test wickets at an average of just over 21. At home and in tandem, both can make batting a real struggle.

India, the number one Test team in the world, have been unbeaten in 19 successive Test and last lost in August 2015 against Sri Lanka in Galle. Since then, they have won series against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh at home and beaten West Indies in the Caribbean. At home, India last lost against England in 2012.

And that is the reason they will once again start as favourites against a fairly inexperienced Australia. Shaun Marsh is a senior batsman but will be batting in India for the first time. He has played in the IPL and will look to use that experience here. Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb are the other two first-timers.

The spin bowling depart has Nathan Lyon as the spearhead but Steve O’Keefe has no experience of bowling in India. Glenn Maxwell can be a part-timer for them.

If India fail to win the series and Australia somehow manage to win it, they can rise to the top if the ICC rankings. But for that, Australia need to win the series 3-0 or 4-0. Can Smith & Co. do it?

