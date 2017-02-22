India vs Australia 2017: Players to watch out in four-match Test series

Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja took 23 wickets against Australia in the last series. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja took 23 wickets against Australia in the last series. (Source: Reuters)

Australia have five players in their squad who are on their first tour Test to India. But the other 11 have played a Test in India before. When they take field on Thursday for the first Test against India in Pune, most eyes will be on Australia and how they perform in the conditions.

It won’t be easy for India to just go out there and start winning Test matches. Australia will be no pushover. Actually, they can be difficult to beat at times, especially when they are pushed to the wall.

Both teams will be banking on certain players to help their team in the series. While Australia may see a new players shine, India will be hoping that their start player can once again perform to expectations.

For India

R Ashwin: It’s an obvious choice to name Ashwin in the list. He is on spree of taking wickets. He is the fastest to reach 250 Test wickets in just 47 Tests, faster than anyone else. Last time Australia were here, he rocked them, picking up wickets 29 wickets. He has becomes the top ranked bowler in the last four years. Australia will have a tough time against Ashwin.

Virat Kohli: How do you stop Kohli? Steve Smith said they are working on a plan to get him out. But did not England worked on one as well? Kohli in the leading run scorer in international cricket this season. As captain, he is yet to lose a Test match at home. India are one 19-Test winning streak under Kohli’s captaincy. No doubt Kohli will like to continue.

Ravindra Jadeja: You can argue that out of Jadeja’s 117 wickets, 96 have come in India. But they have at an average of 20.22 runs per wicket. He combined with Ashwin to rattle Australia in the last series between the two teams. He picked up 24 wickets in that series and since then he has becomes a more intelligent bowler.

Australia

Steve Smith: Australia captain Smith has been the key batsman. He is captaining Australia for the first time on a tour to India. These are the kind of things that can give you real motivation. Australia are underdogs and if they can click together as a unit, Smith can lead them to glory. Also, Smith likes scoring runs against India.

David Warner: The destructive opener from Australia has to he the trumpcard that the visitors can bank on. If he can make impact in even one game, he can set the tone for the rest of the series. And he is a match-winner. A flamboyant batsman needs to gather his best skills and play his natural game and he is capable of doing it.