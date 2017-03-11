India vs Australia 2017: Pat Cummins called into squad in place of Mitchell Starc

Pat Cummins has played only one Test in his career. (Source: AP) Pat Cummins has played only one Test in his career. (Source: AP)

Paceman Patrick Cummins has replaced injured Mitchell Starc in the Australian squad for the remainder of the Test series against India, Cricket Australia announced today.

Starc was forced out of the series due to a stress fracture to his foot.

Cummins has played only one Test in his career. Competing against South Africa in 2011, he took seven wickets, including six for 79 in the second innings to shape Australia’s close two-wicket win.

“It’s unfortunate to lose Mitch out of the squad in India. In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option,” National Selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

“Pat has impressed in his return to cricket this summer with consistent performances in his ODI, Twenty20 International and Big Bash matches. He has also had a very good Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales, after six years off, where he made a notable Shield best 4-57 in the first innings, before bettering those figures in the second innings with 4-47 in his man-of-the-match performance,” Hohns concluded.

Cummins will join the Australian squad today. The third Test begins on Thursday.