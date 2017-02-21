India vs Australia 2017: Nathan Lyon looks up to R Ashwin to learn a few tricks of the trade

Ind vs Aus: Nathan Lyon has been under pressure with inconsistent performances. (Source: AP) Ind vs Aus: Nathan Lyon has been under pressure with inconsistent performances. (Source: AP)

If Australia are looking to cause an upset by defeating India, who are favourites, in the upcoming four-match Test series then a lot will depend on how their frontline spinner Nathan Lyon performs.

Aware of the responsibility on his shoulders, Lyon has been practising on his bowling skills extensively during the Australians’ pre-tour training camp in Dubai prior to arriving in India. To further harness his skills Lyon revealed that he has been studying counterpart R Ashwin’s craft of spin.

“I’ve watched a lot of Ashwin,” Lyon was quoted saying in a recent interview by cricket.com.au. “Obviously he’s the number one bowler in the world and there’s a reason for that. He’s playing over in these conditions a lot, so I’ve spent a lot of time studying how he goes about it, so hopefully I can keep learning off him and watch him closely and try and put a few things into place,” he added.

Lyon will be eager to formulate a bowling strategy so that he can get success on the Indian wickets and he is leaving no stone unturned to achieve it. This is probably why he is looking upto Ashwin’s variations and style of bowling off-spinners. Lyon is Australia’s premier spin bowler as shown by his record. But in the 0-3 series defeat in Sri Lanka, his impact was limited.

Hello Pune! Hot and how. All set for a hard day’s training #INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3hXHUPyUKf — BCCI (@BCCI) 21 February 2017

So this time around he will be looking to change his method a little bit and attack the stumps more often like Ashwin. He will also look to vary his angles and create doubt in the minds of opposition.

“I’m not going to tell you what I have been working on. I definitely changed my approach to the subcontinent conditions as compared to four years ago. We have to wait and see how it comes out, I guess.”

“I have been watching a lot of footage of Ashwin, the way he goes about it, his different release points. He is a world-class spinner, the best at the moment in the world, there is a reason for it. Been studying him a lot, hopefully I can put that in play,” he added.

“I am aware you need to change a few things here and there. But it’s a game of cricket. We are playing on the same

wickets as they are. So there are no excuses. There is going to be different challenge lying ahead for us on this tour. We have a really good squad together. Wickets are going to turn, going to reverse, the big quicks are going to play a role. It’s a good challenge for the whole team,” he said at an open media session.

In the recent three-day tour match against a young India A at Mumbai Lyon did try out a couple of his new variations he has introduced and bagged two wickets as well. So if he can replicate his opening spell in Pune and be consistent, then things will be looking up for the visitors.

(With inputs from PTI)

