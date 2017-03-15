India vs Australia 2017: Murali Vijay looking to make a mark on milestone Test match

Murali Vijay had made his Test debut in 2008 against Australia Nagpur. (Source: File) Murali Vijay had made his Test debut in 2008 against Australia Nagpur. (Source: File)

If Murali Vijay plays on Thursday on Day 1 of the third match between India and Australia, it would be his 50th Test cap. Vijay’s debut in the longest format of the game had been against the same opposition in Nagpur in 2008. Since then, he has scored 3307 runs and accumulated nine centuries in the process.

Vijay didn’t play in the second Test at Bengaluru due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in Pune during the first Test. India went on to win the match by 75 runs to level the series 1-1 after their crushing defeat to Australia at Pune.

“It is a great feeling to be honest. I never thought I would play so many Test matches for India,” Vijay is quoted as saying by bcci.tv, “It has been a great journey and I would like to thank the TNCA and Chemplast – my club team for the immense support throughout my journey so far. It has been great and have enjoyed every bit of it.”

Vijay said that he was unable to play his natural game due to the injury and told the team management that he won’t be playing the second Test half fit. “I was feeling bad on missing out on the second Test,” he said, “The match was fantastic to watch and it has driven me more and pushed me harder to get into the team. I am ready for the next Test and I cannot wait to walk on the field and take guard.”

“Your first Test or your 50th, nothing changes. I am hoping for a good show in this Test match and make it a memorable one,” he said, “It has been a great learning process for me as a person. I want to continue working hard and make my second half of the career a better one. I want to score a triple hundred, which I haven’t till date. Hopefully, I get one before I hang my boots.”

The third match between India and Australia will be the first time that Ranchi hosts a Test match. India will be looking to take a 2-1 lead in the four match Test series with a win.

