India vs Australia 2017: Mitchell Starc’s 57 lift Aussies to 256-9 after Day 1 vs India

Mitchell Starc hit a counter-attacking, unbeaten half century and shared an unbroken 51-run last wicket-stand with Josh Hazlewood to lift Australia to 256-9 at stumps after a seesawing series-opening day against India.

Starc was unbeaten on 57, contributing 49 to the 10th-wicket partnership after Australia had slumped to 205-9 with almost an hour to play on Thursday on day one of the first test.

Defiant No. 11 Hazlewood faced 31 balls for his single run.

Paceman Umesh Yadav (4-32) took the first wicket of the series – and the first test wicket ever at Pune – and returned to do the most damage in the evening session.

Five wickets tumbled quickly after the tea interval, with Ravindra Jadeja (2-74) starting Australia’s slide when he trapped Mitchell Marsh (4) lbw.

Yadav had Mathew Wade (8) adjudged lbw to a ball that appeared to be sliding down leg side in the 76th over, ending the wicketkeeper-batsman’s 24-run stand with Matthew Renshaw (68).

Ravichandran Ashwin then had Renshaw caught at second slip, ending the 20-year-old opener’s 156-ball innings that contained 10 boundaries and a driven six but was punctuated by a stint in the pavilion for a stomach illness.

And when Yadav removed Steve O’Keefe (0) – spectacularly caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha – and Nathan Lyon (0) off successive deliveries in the 82nd over, the end of the Australian innings appeared imminent.

But the last pair batted for 51 minutes to frustrate the attack, and Starc was particularly harsh on the bowling after India took the new ball in the 84th over.

Starc’s cameo was a tonic for the Australians, who squandered a confident start after winning the toss and batting, with his 50 coming off 47 balls and containing five boundaries and three sixes.

The Australians made a promising start with David Warner (38) and Renshaw putting on 82 for the first wicket before a bizarre 2-for-1 departure just before lunch.

Warner dragged paceman Umesh Yadav’s second ball back onto his stumps at the start of the 28th over. Smith barely had time to replace Warner at the crease before Renshaw retired not out on 36 and left the field.

That forced Shaun Marsh to the wicket and Australia was 84-1 at lunch.

Steve Smith (27) and Shaun Marsh (16) tried to bat for time in the middle session as the Indian spinners successfully dried up the runs on dusty, dry pitch already turning. India selected three specialist spinners in the starting XI and skipper Virat Kohli signaled his intent early by introducing Ashwin in the second over. The 30-year-old offspinner bowled 34 overs in the day, returning 2-59.

India hasn’t lost a test on home soil since 2012, with a record of 17 wins and three draws, and is on a 19-test unbeaten streak overall.

The Australians have lost nine straight tests in Asia, and were swept 4-0 on their last tour to India in 2013.