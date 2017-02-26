India vs Australia 2017: Mitchell Johnson takes a dig at India coach Anil Kumble over Steve O’Keefe comment

Mitchell Johnson was one of the many who commended the Australians for their victory over India. (Source: File) Mitchell Johnson was one of the many who commended the Australians for their victory over India. (Source: File)

Anybody who has been following cricket over the past few months would have found themselves with their mouths hanging open in disbelief with the way India collapsed to Australia at Pune in the first of the four match Test series being played between the two sides. On a pitch that was a rank turner, the Indians were bundled out for 105 and 107 to give Australia a 333-run win. It was Australia’s first Test victory in India in over a decade.

On the occassion, several former Australian players congratulated Steve Smith and co. over their incredible performance. This included former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson, who decided to take a dig on Indian coach Anil Kumble for his comments on Steve O’Keefe.

O’Keefe was the star of the match for Australia, taking six wickets in India’s first and second innings and was the chief architect of the hosts’ meek surrender. Anil Kumble had said in the post match press conference that O’Keefe was rewarded for bowling a “steady” line. “He (Steve O’Keefe) bowled steady. He bowled consistently in good areas,” said Kumble. Johnson tweeted, “And the coach of India says Steve O’Keefe is “Steady” Well done Steady O’Keefe keep it up (sic.)”

His tweet may have only been in good humour. Johnson has had some memorable run-ins with India. The most famous of these would be his fiery clash with Virat Kohli at Adelaide in 2014. Kohli was hit on the body by a ball that Johnson threw in an attempt to run him out. The current Indian skipper didn’t take lightly to that gesture and exchanged words with Johnson throughout the innings after that. It was one of Kohli’s greatest knocks against Australia and Johnson has later admitted that Kohli is “the kind of player you’d want in your team.” “The fact he plays the game like us is probably why we’ve rubbed each other the wrong way,” he said, “If I sit back and digest it properly, we’re actually quite similar in the way we approach the game. He’s a fiery character and he pushes the boundaries, just like I’ve always tried to do. Maybe that’s why we’ve clashed so often.”

