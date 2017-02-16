India vs Australia 2017: Matthew Wade hopes back injury won’t be a problem during India series

Matthew Wade is on his second Test tour to India. (Source: AP) Matthew Wade is on his second Test tour to India. (Source: AP)

Last month, Matthew Wade was all set to captain Australia in an one-day international. But on the morning of the New Zealand ODI, he once again complaint of the bulging disc in his back and had to pull out of the game. That problem forced him to return home from the series without playing a single game. But the wicket-keeper batsman believes that his injury won’t be a problem in the upcoming Test series against India which begins in Pune on February 23.

“It’s just something that I’ll have to manage,” Wade said in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. “Obviously the scheduling (over the Australia summer) and then getting off a plane (in New Zealand), it just went on me. The disc just bulged a little bit but it just hit one of the nerves, so it took a little while to come right.”

According to Cricket Australia website, Wade received a cortisone injection in Australia last week, before travelling to Dubai with the team where they practice in a pre-tour camp. He also admitted it took couple of days for the pain to subside suffiently that allowed him to travel.

“I’ve done the same thing before in other tours and it usually comes right overnight but this one took a little bit longer, so it’s just something I have to keep on top of. I’ve done it before, touch wood it doesn’t happen again but if it does I’m confident that I can turn it around pretty quick,” he said.

Wade’s problem can give way to Peter Nevill. Though Wade is confident be will pull off the India tour, Nevill will also be hoping to get a look in if Wade doesn’t remain fit. Nevill was dropped from the Test squad after a lack of form but has recently made three centuries in the Sheffield Shied.

But Wade has the advantage of travelling to India before when he was part of the Australian team that tourned India in 2013 and suffered a 4-0 series thrashing. He has been criticsied for his wicketkeeping skills but some believe that they have improved since the last tour.

“It’s trying to get all that out of your mind and stick to the basics,” Wade said. “The ball that turns and bounces, you’ll react if your technique’s good. It’s about trying to hone my technique in the next week or two, then when you do get one that spits out of the rough it’s just trusting your technique.” he said.

“But I quite enjoy keeping over here, the ball beats the bat a lot more up to the stumps so that’s probably the challenge. In Australia the ball doesn’t beat the bat consistently so it’s hard to get a consistent rhythm up to the stumps. Here you are obviously in the game a lot more. It’s definitely tougher in India. There’s balls that are going to hit the rough and go down, there’s one that’s going to go over the top of your head,” he added.

Wade, who believes that wicketkeeping in India is one of the toughest job, said it is both a mental and physical challenge.

“Stuff’s going to happen in this country, I understand that. “It’s a challenge mentally more than physically. It’s about trying to stay up and about for four Tests in a row in a tough country, against a really good opposition. So I’ve got to be prepared for that and obviously coming here before makes a big difference. I know what I’m up for now, which is good,” he said.

