India vs Australia 2017: Matthew Wade escapes once but not twice, watch video

Umesh Yadav got the better of Matthew Wade in both the innings. (Source: Reuters) Umesh Yadav got the better of Matthew Wade in both the innings. (Source: Reuters)

The 65th over of the match saw a bit of drama on field as Matthew wade survived a caught behind opportunity of the bowling of Umesh Yadav.

Yadav delivered a ball outside the off-stump and there was a half-hearted appeal for caught behind by the players but umpire Richard Kettleborough shook his head.

UltraEdge reviews showed that there was a big noise as the ball went past the bat’s toe-end. But India didn’t have a review in hand as Virat Kohli had exhausted them before. Wade ultimately got away with one. Replays showed that he had limply poked at one that held its line outside off, the edge was found and Saha held on. Two balls later the fortune was reversed.

Finally, in the last delivery of the over justice was served as Wade again nicked one back to the wicketkeeper and this umpire Kettleborough spotted it and Wade himself walked back.

Umesh Yadav deserved this wicket, as he kept plugging it full and in that corridor outside off, and the wicket taking delivery was thrown slightly wider, Wade threw his hands at that and got a thick edge as a gleeful Saha grabbed it. Australia lost their sixth wicket but the lead was already 359. Incidentally, Vidarbha bowler got the better of Wade in both innings.

Yadav, who is playing his 28th Test , was at his best again on Saturday, making the ball move both ways. He got the ball to reverse and kept the batsmen guessing. Yadav’s primary skill as a fast bowler is to swing the ball and at a brisk pace. He can easily hit speeds of over 140-kmph and on the day he swung the ball at that speed.

