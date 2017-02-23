India vs Australia 2017: When you need to go to the toilet, you’ve got to go to the toilet, says Matt Renshaw

Matt Renshaw scored 68 runs on his debut in the sub-continent before falling prey to R Ashwin. (Source: AP) Matt Renshaw scored 68 runs on his debut in the sub-continent before falling prey to R Ashwin. (Source: AP)

Matt Renshaw walked back or jogged back to the dressing room in the first session of play in the opening Test against India in Pune on Thursday. And he wasn’t dismissed from the middle. In fact his fellow opener David Warner was bowled by Umesh Yadav. But as the Aussie batsman walked back after a brief chat with the umpires, there was confusion over his intent and the chat as well.

Reports during the day said he had to urgently go the toilet in what was a case of ‘Delhi Belly’ but in Pune. Later, after the day’s play, Renshaw confirmed that that was indeed the reason.

“Maybe five or 10 minutes before Davey (Warner) got out I asked Richard (Kettleborough, standing umpire) how long there was till lunch and he gave me the answer of ‘half an hour’ and I was struggling a bit then. It wasn’t an ideal situation to be in,” he was quoted by cricket.com.au.

As Warner walked back, Renshaw walked back too to have a brief chat with an on-coming skipper Steve Smith. With Renshaw walking back there was confusion among crowd, broadcasters and even Smith. There were further discussions which were to clarify on the rules regarding the retirement.

When Renshaw got the all clear from Kettleborough that he could retire and return later, Renshaw then explained to Smith, in a hurry, the situation he was facing that required immediate attention. This would mean a double dent to the visitors with two new batsmen required to bat.

“He (Smith) wasn’t too thrilled about it but he understands that when you need to go to the toilet, you’ve got to go to the toilet,” Renshaw said. “It wasn’t an ideal scenario but it’s life, pretty much. Obviously we just lost a wicket so there would be two new batsmen out there but it’s a hard scenario to be in and he understood. We’ve had a chat now and we’re all good.”

So, on 36 with 15 minutes left to play in the morning session, Renshaw jogged back to the dressing room. He returned two and a half hours later after the loss of Peter Handscomb and went on to score 68 on his debut in the sub-continent.

India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar had sympathy for Renshaw to go off and then return to score a half century. “When you have to answer the nature’s call, no amount of will power and mind power can control that,” Bangar said. “He had to go, he held back, he was having that conversation with Steven Smith whether he would do it or not. Such instances definitely happen. It all adds to the colour of Test cricket. Credit to him, he came back, he started really well and applied himself and showed a lot of character. For a younger player he showed a lot of character playing in his first Test in India,” he added.

