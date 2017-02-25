India vs Australia 2017: Last time we lost like this, we had our best run after it, says Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli only managed 13 runs in the match against Australia. (Source: BCCI) Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli only managed 13 runs in the match against Australia. (Source: BCCI)

While there was little to take away for India from the Pune Test, India captain Virat Kohli still stayed postive and assured that India will come back with more intent when the two teams play the second Test in Bangalore.

The Indian captain praised the bowlers and said that was the only takeaway from the game, but blamed the batsmen for the 333-run loss in Pune at the hands of Australia.

READ: India 107 all out, Australia win by 333 runs

“I am not blaming the bowlers one bit. The batsmen put us in this postition in both innings and they let us down. There are a few takeaways from this match but all are from the bowling aspect. Umesh Yadav bowling nicely in the match,” Kohli said.

Talking about the loss, Kohli said that it was just another game for his team and they will not change their midset after the loss.

“It’s fine. It’s an just another international game for us. Just like we should be calm and composed after a win, we have to rise after a loss. The last time we suffered such a loss, we had our best run after that. The loss in Galle was the last one and after that we won 19 matches,” he said.

READ: Australia end India’s 19-match unbeaten streak

Explaing the batting collapse in the match, where India were bowled out for 105 and 107 in the first and second innings respectively, Kohli said that the mindset of the batsmen changes after such a total in first innings.

“Batsmen’s mindset changes when you don’t have good score in first innings espcially in India. All of the batsmen need to pull of their socks. We played bad cricket. We need to learn from the mistakes,” he said.

Both teams travel to Bangalore for the second Test match which begins on March 4 and Kohli axpected his team to put Australia under pressure now.

“I assure you that we will come out with more intent in Bangalore and put Australia under pressure right from the word go,” he said.

Kohli himself was off colour with the bat in this match as he was out for a duck in the first innings and for 13 in the second innings. He shouldered his arms to a straight delivery from Steve O’Keefe in the second innings and was bowled.

“It was error in judgement from my side. I should have waited for the ball a bit more. But you do not know which ball will turn and which will not,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd