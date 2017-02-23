India vs Australia 2017: Jayant Yadav gets David Warner but latter survives, watch video

India vs Australia 2017: David Warner survived in the 15th over of the innings. (Source: BCCI) India vs Australia 2017: David Warner survived in the 15th over of the innings. (Source: BCCI)

India got the solitary wicket of David Warner in the first session of play on the opening day against Australia in the first Test in Pune. The Aussie opener fell for 38 from 77 balls courtesy an Umesh Yadav delivery that nipped back in just a shade and got the inside edge to dismantle the stumps. But he could have been walking much earlier, at 20 runs scored, but for unfortunate bit of luck for India or indiscipline on Jayant Yadav’s part.

To culminate the 15th over of the inning, Yadav stepped up from around the wicket and had Warner bowled around his legs but unfortunately for him, he had overstepped and by a good foot margin. To make matters even worse for him and Virat Kohli-led India, the ball had disrupted the stumps and run off to the boundary for four byes.

Warner had made the mistake of shuffling across the off stump to get closer to the ball and in the process left space for the ball to sneak in and hit the leg stump. Jayant’s delivery slid in quickly and after pitching on middle stump, drifts a touch to clip the leg stump.

Warner did walk back, legitimately this time, when Yadav dismissed him and bagged the first wicket of the four-match series and leave Australia at 82/1.

