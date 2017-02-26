India vs Australia 2017: India continue to be undone by poor fielding, as shown against Australia

During the Test series against England the Indian slip cordon dropped three catches in a single session. (Source: AP ) During the Test series against England the Indian slip cordon dropped three catches in a single session. (Source: AP )

Dropping catches, especially in close-in areas around the bat, has been a recurring worry for team India in this home season. It first came to the limelight during the Test series against England when the Indian slip cordon dropped three catches in a single session. But it never got highlighted as the team put a string of good performance with the bat and the ball and maintained the winning momentum.

However, after the crushing defeat that Austalia inflicted on India, the issue of dropping catches has become a matter of immediate concern. Especially, after three were dropped of Steve Smith who then went on to score a match-winning century. Another alarming trend is the rate at which this Indian team has spilled chances while fielding in the close in circle.

With the pitch turning square batting wasn’t easy for either of the teams. And it is on such pitches that close-in fielding becomes critical. Sadly, India were found wanting as they grassed four genuine catching chances and this is one of the main reasons what ultimately cost them the match.

Murali Vijay dropped one at leg slip of Matt Renshaw. While substitute fielder Abhinav Mukund dropped two chances of Steve Smith. Mukund committed the biggest howler in the 29th over when Smith, on 37, inside-edged Ashwin on to his pads. Fielding at short-leg, Mukund was in a perfect position to pouch the ricochet but he grassed that one as well. Steve Smith offered three chances on scores of 23, 29 and 37 and India grassed all of them.

On the contrary, Australians fielded brilliantly and were led from the front by Peter Handscomb.

It must be mentioned here that India’s overall standards of fielding have improved. But it is mostly the ground fielding. The bar of close-in catching is still pretty low.

While fielding in such areas there is a lot less reaction time and hence developing focus and concentration is imperative. Recently India’s fielding coach R Sridhar also admitted that the fielding hasn’t been top-class and it is time that he takes a look into where things are going wrong for his boys on the field.

