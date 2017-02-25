India vs Australia 2017: India slump to 333 run defeat in first Test, how Twitterati reacted

India vs Australia 2017: Steve O’Keefe picked up 12 wickets in the first Test against India. (Source: AP) India vs Australia 2017: Steve O’Keefe picked up 12 wickets in the first Test against India. (Source: AP)

Anil Kumble after the second day’s play in Pune said, “There is always a first time,” in reference to India’s torrid collapse in the opening Test against Australia. “We didn’t adapt really well (to the pitch). Probably if you look at yesterday (day 1), the first 80 runs in the first session and the last 60 runs for the last wicket, that slightly took us away from what we were wanting to restrict Australia to,” he would go on to add.

And India’s inability to adapt to the pitch was further visible in the second innings when the hosts were bowled out for 107 and went on to lose by 333 runs and go down 1-0 in the four-match Test series. Steve O’Keefe once again played the pivotal role in bringing down the wall that had been the Indian batting with figures of 6/35 and was equally supported by his fellow spinner Nathan Lyon who bagged 4/53 including the last three wickets.

The defeat brings to an end India’s dominance at the top of the pyramid and the unbeaten streak of 19 matches with Virat Kohli losing his first home Test as captain since taking over from MS Dhoni.

In the second innings, India were handed a massive target of 441 with only Cheteshwar Pujara held fort with 31 runs while wickets fell at the other end without much resistance.

Kohli will be gutted with this performance. But it’s good that the bad game is done with early. Can’t see India repeating this.#IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 25 February 2017

Incredible Aussie performance in Pune. So happy for Steve O’Keefe!He has toiled so hard for this👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. @stevesmith49 amazing 100 too. — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) 25 February 2017

India, for the right reasons, started overwhelming favourites. This is an astonishing result for Australia. The underdog has his day. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 February 2017

When the going gets tough, you sometimes see exceptional feats. In Pune you saw that from Steve Smith. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 February 2017

As @ShaneWarne told me, an occasional kick up the backside is good because it gets you focussed again. This could awaken India. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 February 2017

Everything that cud go wrong w/Crkt Ind did so n Pune!Strategy,skill & Crkt sense went fr a toss as Indns seemingly cooked their own goose!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 25 February 2017

Twice India stopped Australia’s 16-match unbeaten streaks…here Australia has broken India’s 19 match unbeaten run. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 February 2017

You ripper Australia! Brilliant test match and the perfect way to start the test series. #INDvAUS — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 25 February 2017

Time to be a good friend&continue to support Team — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 25 February 2017

The series now moves to Bengaluru for the second Test that begins from March 4.

