India vs Australia 2017: India set to chase 441 after Steve Smith ton takes Australia to 285

Steve Smith scored his 18th Test century. (Source: Reuters) Steve Smith scored his 18th Test century. (Source: Reuters)

India bowled out Australia for 285 runs in the second innings. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined for seven wickets. But all this could not stop Australia from taking control of the first Test against India in Pune. With Australia nine wickets down, the umpires extended the first session of day three by 30 minutes. India bowled out Australia in that time.

But before that, Steve Smith had slammed his 18th Test century as Australia cemented a stronghold on the Test match. With an overall lead of 440, India now face a daunting task of chasing 441.

India vs Australia Live Score

It may be recalled that only once has score of been made in 4th innings to win a Test in India and that was 4-387 by India against England in Chennai in 2008.

Australia began the day with 298 runs ahead and six wickets in hand. Captain Smith was already given plenty of lifelines and Mitchell Marsh on the other end kept ticking the scoreboard over. Jadeja was all over Marsh today and finally nabbed in the 53rd over of the innings.

Meanwhile, despite wickets falling on the other end at regular intervals, Smith stroked his way to a brilliant century, which came up in the 70th over, as he maneuvered the ball for a couple of runs. This was a special special knock from the Australian captain and he celebrated it with equal vigour by punching the air in delight. This was his 10th hundred as captain.

Among the most consecutive Test 100’s versus a team Smith now joins the elusive list of Shoaib Mohammad and Jack Kallis with 5 against India. Only the legendary Don Bradman has more with 6 against England.

As far as the Indian bowling is concerned is Jadeja led from the front with 3/65. Umesh Yadav did not bag as many wickets but bowled with a lot of heart as he reversed the bowled and kept troubling the batsman. He ended up with figures of Meanwhiel, R Ashwin was not at his best but bagged 4/119.