India vs Australia 2017: India 107 all out, Australia win by 333 runs

The last time India suffered a defeat at home was five years back. At the Eden Gardens against England when Yuvraj Singh was still a Test cricketer. And after all those years, India suffered their first Test defeat the hands of Australia who beat them by 333 runs in the first Test in Pune.

India suffered a second batting collapse in two days and were bowled out for 107 runs in the second innings. India surrendered the Test to Australia inside three days after Steve O’Keefe picked up six wickets each in both innings.

India were chasing a target of 441 runs but were bowled out for 107 in just 33.5 overs in the second innings with Nathan Lyon picking up four wickets in the second innings. This was Australia’s first win on Indian soil in 13 years.

The loss ended India’s winning streak of 19 matches on the trot and also the 17 match home-winning streak. This was also Virat Kohli’s first defeat as captain in Test cricket at home.

India’s chase began on a disatrous note as openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay were dismissed inside seven. Both were dismissed LBW and both the openers reviewed the decision of on-field umpires which were unsuccessful and India lost their reviews.

Kohli and Chesterhwar Pujara tried to steady the ship for India but the Indian captain shouldered his arms to a straight delviery from O’Keefe to lose his off stump.

No other Indian batsmen could provide resistance apart from Pujara as Ajinkya Rahane fell to Lyon, caught at covers. Ashwin was promoted up the order once again but O’Keefe had him leg-before wicket after a review.

Wriddhiman Saha fell at the stroke of Tea and India went to the break at 99 for 6 with Pujara still unbeaten.

