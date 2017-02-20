India vs Australia, 2017: If you niggle at Virat Kohli, it makes him better, says David Warner

“Virat Kohli is one of those players, if you niggle at him, it either makes him better or if you get under his skin, he’ll probably get even better.” (File) “Virat Kohli is one of those players, if you niggle at him, it either makes him better or if you get under his skin, he’ll probably get even better.” (File)

David Warner hurled a few verbal volleys at Shreyas Iyer — as the Mumbai bastman revealed — on Saturday, but it didn’t work. Or, rather, it worked in the way that was unintended, with Iyer going on to smash an unbeaten double hundred. Safe to assume then that it’s strategy not worth pursuing against the Indians. It remains to be seen if Warner tries it again during the Test series, but, aware of the consequences, he made it clear during the presser on Sunday that he wouldn’t be needling Virat Kohli for sure. Excerpts from the presser.

Any plans to sledge Kohli?

“For us, it’s about going out there and playing our brand of cricket. Virat Kohli is one of those players, if you niggle at him, it either makes him better or if you get under his skin, he’ll probably get even better. He’s a world class player at the moment and for us, it’s about going out and playing the best cricket we can. We’re not going out there to entertain the idea of sledging or banter. It’s out there and playing good cricket and a great brand of cricket and making sure it’s in the spirit of the game,” added Warner, who according to Shreyas Iyer was among the two players who sledged him.”

On his below-par performance (25, 35) in the practice match

“I’m not disappointed at all. That’s what happens with my game, the way I play I’m either going to go on and cash in. Or I’m going to get out cheaply. That’s the way I play.

On spinner Nathan Lyon’s expensive outing

“I thought he (Lyon) bowled very well. When you’ve got a player (Iyer) who is in on a hundred, it’s always hard to contain with short boundaries. You’ve got to try and tinker a little bit, think a bit more. Lyon did that, he asked a few of the players what their thoughts were. I’m sure that he’ll look at a bit of footage and see what he can do to improve from what he bowled. That’s their (Indian batsmen’s) mentality, to apply a bit of pressure on our spinners. Over here you’re going to have to be prepared to bowl maidens and that’s one thing we have to try and do.”

On how to counter Ashwin

“He says he’s bowling at 60 to 70 per cent then Jesus, what else has he got? 24 or 25 five-fors in the last 12 months, bowling at 60 to 70 per cent! I’d hate to see 100 per cent then. We’ve got our plans. Everyone’s got their plans against Ashwin. He’s a very, very good bowler. We understand that. There are other bowlers that we have to be mindful of. So we know that he will play a crucial a role in this, but as I have always said we just have to adapt to the conditions and assess when we’re out there. The guys are in a great frame of mind, we’re ready to go. We’re pumped.”

On key to succeed in India

“It’s been a long time since we’ve played Test cricket there. The last time we played here it was my first time, so it was tough. It was challenging. I really learned a lot about myself back then. I was a bit younger, and a bit childish in a way. So I’ve learned a lot in the 4 years since then. You’ve got to have your plans in place, and you’ve got to stick to them. The biggest challenge here is being mentally fresh. You’ve got to have mental toughness. You’ve got to be willing to grind it out and bat time here, you’ve seen the players that come over here and have success — they’re the ones that have great mental toughness.

The ball is going to get soft fast. They’re going to bowl tight lines early on with the ball swinging, and then you’ve got to assess. Whether it’s letting the ball come to you, rotating the strike, attacking or defending the spinners. You’ve got to have that mindset, and you’ve got to be positive with that, and you can’t second guess yourself. If you second guess yourself, you’re out.”