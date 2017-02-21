India vs Australia 2017: I would be surprised if ball flies in Pune, says Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will lead Australia’s seam attack against India in the Test series. (Source: AP) Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will lead Australia’s seam attack against India in the Test series. (Source: AP)

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is not keen to believe the predictions that the pitch will offer good bounce in the series-opener, saying the bowlers will have to find other ways to get rid of Indian batsmen.

“I would be surprised if (the ball) flies around here,” Hazlewood said reacting to bounce predictions by the pitch curator Pandurang Salgaoncar, who is a former fast bowler. “I think there is still a day and half for the start. We will have a good look in the morning of the game and see how it looks. Hopefully it will fly around.”

Salgaoncar has said that the wicket will not have much lateral movement for the ball, but it has good bounce and the balls will fly. The 26-year-old from New South Wales, who has taken over 100 wickets since making debut against India in 2014, said they have practiced certain things to tame Indians.

“In Australia, you get good bounce most of the games. Obviously you are not going to get that here and have to look get five wickets elsewhere in other ways, whether it’s through reverse swing, or cutters on wickets that can spin and grip as well. I have been working hard on a few different things. Hopefully, can put them in practice this week.

“Maybe, on day one, the nicks are going to carry with the harder ball. But it’s different to Australia where the nicks generally carry. But you have to get your head around it. Once it gets softer it’s not going to carry. You try and take wickets in other ways. Bowled, LBW, caught in front of the wicket, there are plenty of chances,” he added.

He said the SG brand balls to be used in the series are a different as the new ball swings and the older one reverses. “I haven’t bowled with the SG ball, this is my first time. It’s a little bit different. I have been training with it. The brand new ball swings a bit, and once it’s old reverses. Good signs there.”

He also exuded confidence about his side’s preparations to counter India in their own den. “This is a really different group even from Sri Lanka. We have had a good preparation, two weeks in Dubai, then in Mumbai (where the team played a three-day first class warm-up game). Definitely we are well prepared this time. I think we have done everything we can, leading to the first Test. It is about putting those plans into action this week,” said Hazlewood at a media conference.