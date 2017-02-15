India vs Australia 2017: How can Australia stop Virat Kohli? Bad luck or unfortunate dismissal helps, says Glenn Maxwell

Ind vs Aus 2017: Virat Kohli is leading India from the front, and continues to score plenty of runs in the longest format. (Source: AP) Ind vs Aus 2017: Virat Kohli is leading India from the front, and continues to score plenty of runs in the longest format. (Source: AP)

The much-awaited four-match Test series between India and Australia is a little more than a week away and war of wards has already commenced from both camps, Australia in particular. If it was Steve Waugh confident of his country doing well in India, Glenn Maxwell believes Virat Kohli’s excellent run with the bat could come to a halt.

“I’m probably not going to say anything to him, that’s for sure,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Virat is up and down, I suppose, with sledging. If you (strike) a chord with him, or something gets him agitated to play a big shot, then blokes are more than welcome to go for it. But at the moment, there’s not much agitating him,” Maxwell expressed his views on sledging one of the finest batsman in the world at the moment.

Skipper Steve Smith, during his press conference in Mumbai, didn’t share the same views and felt it will be up to the individuals to decide whether or not they want to take on Kohli, or any other player, verbally.

“I think Steve said it perfectly in the press conference yesterday – the guys that want to get involved verbally, if that gets the best out of them then go for it,” Maxwell said.

As far as stopping Kohli from scoring runs was concerned, Maxwell felt it would take some unfortunate dismissal or something.

“I don’t think it’s anything particular as far as technique or anything like that, I just think he’s so on top of his game at the moment. Guys can go through a run of form like that where they just get on a roll and everything seems to click for them, and that’s happened for him at the moment.

“The thing with that is it can take only one bit of bad luck or an unfortunate dismissal where he’s run out or something, and that can sometimes trigger a little bit of indecision or doubt. So hopefully in the first couple of Tests we can create that doubt and get him wondering about his technique,” Maxwell concluded.

