India vs Australia 2017: How Australian players reacted to their historic win at Pune

Australia’s incredible victory over India is something that will take some time to sink in for both sides. That the mighty Indian batting line up, that had tamed, even humiliated the New Zealand and England bowling attacks could surrender so meekly to any side at home was seemingly unfathomable. But that was the case and, in reply to Australia’s 260 and 285, India were all out for 105 and 107, conceding a 333 run defeat to the visitors.

It is the first time in more than a decade that Australia had won a Test match on Indian soil. The victory had a lot of undertones too such as the failure of R Ashwin to capitalize on a pitch that was a rank turner from Day 1 as opposed to Steve O’Keefe’s unprecedented success. On his first tour to India, O’Keefe took 12 wickets in the match – six in each innings – and was at his destructive best at Pune. Moreover, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who alongwith his Australia counterpart Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root is considered the best batsman in the world, had rare off days in both of India’s innings. In the first innings he was dismissed for a duck after facing two balls from Mitchell Starc.

Naturally, the Australian camp was thrilled by the victory. They came into the match as underdogs and managed to brush away the Indian challenge.

Skipper Steve Smith, who is also the captain of the IPL team that represents Pune, Rising Pune Supergiants, had a seem to be rather impressed with the long period of time that has passed between Australia winning a Test match in India.

So proud of the boys today. First Test win in India in 4502 days (2004) what an amazing feeling! — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) 25 February 2017

David Warner did not have a very impressive outing at Pune, neither did he tweet anything on the victory himself but did retweet some very interesting articles.

Peter Handscomb had just one man’s name to take, like most others who watched that man strut his stuff. For the uninitiated, ‘Sok’, is what Steve O’Keefe’s team mates call him.

SoK 🤘🏼 — Peter Handscomb (@phandscomb54) 25 February 2017

