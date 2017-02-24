India vs Australia 2017: From 94/3 to 105 all out, India collapse to Steve O’Keefe, twitterati reacts

Menu
Ind vs Aus: India have conceded a lead of 155 runs to Australia after collapsing to 105 all out.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 24, 2017 1:54 pm
india vs australia 1st test, ind vs aus 1st test day 2, ind vs aus first o keefe, india vs australia score, india vs australia 1st session, ind vs aus 1st session, virat kohli, kl rahul, cricket news, cricket Cricket – India v Australia – First Test cricket match – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India – 24/02/17. Australia’s Steve O’Keefe celebrates the wicket of India’s Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The Indian  batting line up suffered an uncharacteristic collapse on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at Pune’s MCA stadium. India were 94/3 at the end of the 32nd over.

By the end of the 38th, they were tottering at 101/8. They were dismissed for 105 in the 40th over. Steve O’Keefe was the chief tormentor for the visitors and he took six wickets for 35 runs in the 13.1 overs that he bowled.

The Indian innings started early on Day after R Ashwin dismissed overnight batsman Mitchell Starc with the fifth ball of the first over of the day. On a pitch that is cracking and crumbling, it was clear that the Australians would be reaping the most rewards when they bring the spinners into play and that is exactly what happened. Starc ended up with just two wickets, those of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli while Josh Hazlewood dismissed Murali Vijay.

Nathan Lyon took the wicket of Ashwin and then, it was O’Keefe all the way. India lost 7 wickets for 11 runs in 48 balls.

Here are a few reactions to India’s collapse on Day 2: 

KL Rahul, with 64, was the highest scorer for India.

