India vs Australia 2017: Ravindra Jadeja impersonates Steve Smith, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja is well known for his on-field antics.

The 11th over in the Australia’s second innings saw an amused Ravindra Jadeja mock Steve Smith. After Jadeja bowled a delivery which spun sharply, Steve Smith was seen going through his batting routine. Jadeja, however, did his impersonation which resulted in smiles all around. Even Steve Smith, batting on 21, smiled in response.

It was good to see a light moment on the field by the Indian bowler despite the day completely belonging to the visitors. Chasing Australia’s 260, India witnessed a dramatic collapse as their innings folded for 105. Stephen O’Keefe was the tormentor in chief for Australia and took six wickets for 35 runs in 13 overs.

He was ably supported at the other end by Mitchell Starc who removed Pujara and Kohli inside three balls earlier in the day. It was the fall of three big wickets in the session along with Starc’s double wicket maiden that brought Australia right back into the game.

Later on in a dramatic period of play, O’Keefe & Nathan Lyon pinned India down on to the mat. Added to this was the excellence shown on the field which was displayed by the Australian fielders.

Australia are 143/4 at the end of Day 2 and lead by 298 runs with six wickets remaining. And from hereon it will require a super effort from India to come back into the match.

