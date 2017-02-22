India vs Australia 2017: Fast bowlers are prime contenders for India’s success, says Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli (R) will lead India in the four-match Test series against Australia. (Source: Express photo by Arun Horizon) Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli (R) will lead India in the four-match Test series against Australia. (Source: Express photo by Arun Horizon)

A lot of talk is around the spin bowlers as India and Australia begin their four-match Test series in Pune on Thursday, but India captain Virat Kohli said that it was the fast bowlers who were the prime reason for India’s success in this home season.

Addressing the media on the eve of the first Test, Kohli said that the team has been selfless and that is one of the reason for their success in recent past.

“Pacers have stood out. I have mentioned this before that guys who have stand out performances are in the limelight but guys who had important roles to play especially the bowlers are the ones who take one or two wickets in-between the innings and give rest to spinners. The pace bowlers are doing it,” Kohli said.

Kohli also mentioned that the pacers have not been desperate for wickets but still bowling long spells which is very difficult.

“The bowl long spells and are not desperate for wickets. To run in in hot conditions and not necessary with a plan to attack. It’s very difficult to bowl dot balls when you know that the batsmen will not get out for leaving the ball. That takes character,” he added.

Crediting his team for being selfless, especially the pacers, Kohli said that their roles were massive for India in winning the Test series against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

“The players are up for it and that has been selfless cricketers and the fast bowlers are the prime contenders for it. They have stood out in the England series and against Bangladesh. Even in the New Zealand series they important roles and it has been a massive factor in winning those series,” Kohli said.

