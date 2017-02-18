India vs Australia 2017: Embrace Indian culture, advises Mike Hussey to visiting Aussies

Ind vs Aus 2017: Michael Hussey has been to India on numerous occasions due to his association with the IPL. (Source: File) Ind vs Aus 2017: Michael Hussey has been to India on numerous occasions due to his association with the IPL. (Source: File)

Former cricketer Michael Hussey said that the best way to adapt to India is to embrace the country. Hussey has been to India on numerous occasions due to his association with the IPL and as part of Australian tours but said that playing a Test match in India is totally different from that of playing in the IPL.

“Its so easy sometimes to get bunkered down and sometimes it can be mentally and physically draining,” said the former batting stalwart, “But I think its important to get out, meet the people, embrace the culture and really try to enjoy the place. That sort of good feeling that you can have off the field can transcend on the field.”

Michael Hussey had last played Test cricket against India as part of the Australian team that toured the country in the 2010-11 series. Australia had lost the two match series 2-0. “It’s a tough tour, no question about it. You’ve got to be prepared to play good hard Test cricket for long periods of time. But it’s also important to relax and have fun off the field as well,” he said.

Hussey also said that while playing Test cricket in India is a totally different from playing in the IPL, it helps in understanding the external things such as dealing with the media, dealing with the crazy fans that can be found here. “That can all be pretty daunting when you go there for the first time. Those guys who have played in India year in year out will be pretty comfortable with the surroundings.

