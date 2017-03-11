India vs Australia 2017: David Warner backs Pat Cummins to play in starting XI

Pat Cummins had taken seven wickets in that match, with six coming in just the second innings of the only Test he has played so far. (Source: File) Pat Cummins had taken seven wickets in that match, with six coming in just the second innings of the only Test he has played so far. (Source: File)

Pat Cummins may be taken into the Australian starting XI at Ranchi judging by what vice captain David Warner said about the paceman being brought in place of Mitchell Starc. Cummins has played only one Test in his career so far and that was against South Africa in 2011. He went on to take seven wickets in that match, with six coming in just the second innings.

“We know he’s got a lot of pace which he will definitely bring and that’s one thing we always talk about,” Warner is quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, “You always have to have someone who is a spearhead quick and that’s always been the Australian approach and we know he’s got that firepower. “It’s been a long time (since his last Test) and he’s been working his backside off to get his body right for one and it was great to see him come back and play the Shield game the other day and bowl well. “We know with Patty as (Starc’s) replacement we’re going to have that firepower there if the selectors go that way.”

Australia’s reserve pacer for the series was Jackson Bird but the raw pace and accuracy that Cummins brings to his bowling is something that could help him leapfrog the former. India and Australia play the third of the four match Test series at Ranchi. The series itself is poised at 1-1 with Australia thrashing India in the first Test and the hosts staging a comeback in the second.