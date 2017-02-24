India vs Australia 2017: Advantage Australia after India implode on Day 2

Steve O’Keefe took six wickets on a day when the Indian batsmen were left with no answers to the turning track. (Source: Reuters) Steve O’Keefe took six wickets on a day when the Indian batsmen were left with no answers to the turning track. (Source: Reuters)

It was a day for the spinners at Pune on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia. Chasing Australia’s 260, India were on fairly safe waters when they were 94/3 in the second session. What followed was one of the most sensational implosions in India’s recent Test history that saw them collapsing to 105 all out in the next eight overs. Stephen O’Keefe was the tormentor in chief for Australia and took six wickets for 35 runs in 13 overs.

R Ashwin was the man to bowl the first over of the day with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood continuing from an overnight total of 254/9 with Mitchell Starc providing some last wicket resistance to India. It took five balls for Ashwin send back Starc and soon enough India openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay were out on the pitch wearing their batting gear along with the Australian team.

