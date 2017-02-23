India vs Australia 2017: Australia impress despite David Warner’s wicket

Ind vs Aus: Matt Renshaw impressed in his unbeaten 36-run innings. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus: Matt Renshaw impressed in his unbeaten 36-run innings. (Source: Reuters)

The first session was going Australia’s way. One-sided. That was before Umesh Yadav knocked out David Warner and gave India their first wicket after Australia have put on 80 for the opening stand on day one of the first Test in Pune.

Australia added four more runs to be 84 for the loss of one wicket Lunch on the first day with Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh both unbeaten at one each.

After winning the toss on a dry and turning surface in Pune, Australia opened the innings with Warner and Matt Renshaw who did a great job negotiating the turn and bounce of the Indian spinners. They choose their stroke well and did not take risks.

Warner played a couple of good shots but it was Renshaw who impressed everyone with his shots and defence. The 20-year-old face the opening over from Ishant Sharma and was off the mark straight away with a four through the third-man region.

India opened the bowling from the other end with R Ashwin who got a lot of turn and bounce but could not pick a wicket. Jayant Yadav replaced Ishant in the seventh over of the day.

Renshaw, on his first senior tou of India, hit a six and four fours in his 89-ball 36 but retired ill just after Warner’s dismissal. Warner, having made 38, got an inside edge of Umesh and the ball went onto hit his leg-stump ending his innings which had six fours in it. This was just 20 minutes before Lunch.

Renshaw and Warner combined aggresion and caution to see through the opening hour and the latter even survived a review. Ashwin got one to whiz past the bat and the Indian fielders appealed for caught behind which umpire Nigel Llong declined it. Virat Kohli asked for a review, probably after hearing the sound of bat hitting the pad, but the UltraEdge showed no spike and Warner was given not out. But that was a clear sign that this pitch is turning and it will be difficult for batsmen to score runs on it.

Warner had also survived a bowled. Jayant got one to go past his legs and bowled Warner round his legs but it was called a no-ball by the umpire.

Jayant cameback to the Indian team after Kohli decided to leave out Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the playing XI. Australia chose to play two pacers in Mitchell Star and Josh Hazlewood. Mitchell Marsh is the all-rounder while Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon are the two spinners

