India vs Australia 2017: Australia win first Test in India since 4502 days

Ind vs Aus 2017: Steve O’Keefe took five wickets in a span of 19 balls. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus 2017: Steve O’Keefe took five wickets in a span of 19 balls. (Source: Reuters)

India’s 19-match unbeaten streak came to an end after Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe routed Indian batsmen. The tourists bundled out India for 107 and won the series opener by 333 runs. Australia’s previous victory on the Indian soil was way back in 2004 in Nagpur by 342 runs.

The defeat at MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday is India’s first loss in the current on-going home season. The hosts are 1-0 down in the four-match Test series with the second Test to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore from March 4. India just managed to score 11 runs before they lost their last seven wickets. Steve O’Keefe returned with the figures of 6/35, the third-best by a visiting spinner in India and second by an Australian player.

India last lost a Test match in 2015 against Sri Lanka. In the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, team India lost the first Test by 63 runs. However, they sealed the series by winning the remaining two Tests. After winning the toss, Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews had elected to bat first and were bundled out for 183. In reply, twin centuries by Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli helped India post 375 in their first innings. With combined efforts from their batsmen, Sri Lanka managed to chase down India’s total and took a lead of 192 runs. With 192 runs required to win the match, Indian batting order collapsed dramatically and lost the match. Rangana Herath had finished with the figures of 7/48.

The series against Australia will be their last Test home series.Since then Virat Kohli & Co have won seven Test series — Sri Lanka (2-1), South Africa (3-0), West Indies (2-0), New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0) and Bangladesh (one-off Test).

The series against Australia will mark an end to India’s home season.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd