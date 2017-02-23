India vs Australia 2017: On spinning track, Umesh Yadav emerges as the winner

Umesh Yadav picked up 4/32 in his 12 overs on the first day of the first Test against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Umesh Yadav picked up 4/32 in his 12 overs on the first day of the first Test against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

The last time Umesh Yadav had picked up a five-wicket haul was in Perth 2011-12. After that period he did go through a phase where he wasn’t picking up enough wickets and there were questions raised regarding his ability in the longer format of the game. But credit must be given to the India management for sticking with him as they’re now reaping rewards of instilling faith in the Vidarbha pacer.

Speaking about his spell at the end of Day 1 against Australia in the opening Test, Umesh said, “I have been doing a lot of hard work with Anil Kumble and the team think tank. My line and length has improved due to the hard work I have put in the past six months. I try to bowl on the same line and length and be patient. Bowling less number of bad deliveries is another thing I am concentrating upon and then put pressure on the batsmen by reverse swing.”

A testament of his skill was on display on Thursday where Umesh picked 4/32 in 12 overs. In his first spell itself he got the prized wicket of David Warner giving India the crucial breakthrough.

Ever since the Delhi Test match against South Africa, a couple of years before Yadav has played the role of giving the crucial breakthroughs that the team requires. This is probably why the team management put faith in him and now he’s the most improved bowler in the last season and a half.

The Vidarbha bowler is playing his 28th Test was at his best on Thursday, making the ball move both ways. Yadav got the ball to reverse and kept the batsmen guessing. Yadav’s primary skill as a fast bowler is to swing the ball and at a brisk pace. He can easily hit speeds of over 140-kmph and on the day he swung the ball at that speed.

Matthew Wade and Nathan Lyon were caught lbw in front of the stumps as the ball reversed sharply. Meanwhile, Steve O’Keefe was caught behind, courtesy a brilliant catch by Wriddhiman Saha.

