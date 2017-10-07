India vs Australia 1st T20I: India cruise in the Ranchi rains to nine-wicket win over Australia

India were posed with little challenge throughout the match. (Source: AP) India were posed with little challenge throughout the match. (Source: AP)

India defeated Australia by nine wickets in a rain-hit first T20I at Ranchi. After a long break due to rains between innings – with the Australian one being halted at 18.4 overs – India were left to chase a target of 48 runs in 6 overs. Rohit Sharma started the chase with a quickfire 11 before Virat Kohli saw his side through with Shikhar Dhawan providing support.

Australia looked to be out of their depth right from the start of the match. Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bowl first. David Warner, who was Austrakia’s skipper in the absence of the injured Steve Smith, smacked consecutive fours off the opening over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But the latter got Warner in the penultimate ball of that over.

In the end, it came down to whether the Indian batting lineup could make 48 runs in 6 overs. It had to be a silly question as this lineup has proven themselves capable of chasing down the biggest of targets. But Nathan Coulter-Nile got Rohit Sharma and it looked like chasing 48 in six is not a walk in the park. A runout appeal on Virat Kohli just a couple of balls later only aggravated those worries.

But then Virat Kohli decided to take the game by the horns. He was helped by the Australian bowlers putting it in areas that were only too easy for him to pick.

More to come……

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd