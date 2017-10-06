India vs Australia, 1st T20I in Ranchi: Hosts eye extended run of domination

Only in Express
After winning the ODI series 4-1, India would now look to stage similar performances when they commence the three-T20I series against Australia on Saturday.

India vs Australia 1st t20, India vs Australia t20, ind vs aus t20, ashish nehra, david warner, glenn maxwell, cricket India-Australia three-T20I series starts in Ranchi on Saturday.
Action now shifts to the shortest format as India and Australia are set to take field in the first T20I of the three-match series starting in Ranchi on Saturday. For hosts, it’s all about finding the right balance of the side and blending youth with experience. The experiments, with eye on 2019 World Cup, continue for Virat Kohli and Co and this series is expected to be no different. Australia, however, would be desperate for consistent wins under their belt before they commence preparations for Ashes 2017-18. India start favourites but the unpredictable nature of this format makes it difficult to write off any opposition.

Star watch:

Ashish Nehra: He last played a competitive match in May, 2017 and, at the age of 38, has made a surprise return to India’s T20I squad. The left-armer, according to reports, underwent a fitness test and cleared it to be considered for selection. He is smart customer in this format and will come handy with the new ball for India. The veteran could hold key for the hosts when the fielding restrictions are on and the batsmen get the license to go after everything.

ashish nehra, virender sehwag, sachin tendulkar, india vs australia, india squad vs australia, india australia t20, ind vs aus, cricket news, sports news, indian express Ashish Nehra has been named in India’s squad for Australia T20 matches. (Source: Express archive photo)

David Warner: Warner continues to hold key for Australia. The moment he gets going, the complexion of the game changes and it gets difficult for oppositions, especially in 20-over format, to do damage control. He didn’t get off to an ideal start in the five-ODI series but clicked in the final games to return with a hundred and fifty. India need to have their plan ready because the left-hander has what it takes to take the game away.

Key battle:

India vs Australia, Australia tour of India, Glenn maxwell, Matthew Wade, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Glenn Maxwell didn’t play the 4th and 5th ODI vs India. (Source: PTI)

Glenn Maxwell vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Explosive players like Maxwell are very difficult to be kept on the match for what they bring to the table, on their day. The right-hander’s form however is making it a rather comfortable decision for the management to keep him out of the Playing XI. He played the first three ODIs vs India but failed to make a substantial contribution with the bat. He was dismissed by Chahal on all three occasions and, if Maxwell takes field on Saturday, is expected to be the contest to watch out for. We saw in the past, in the IPL, how Maxwell enjoys the challenge of dominating the spinners. He did that against R Ashwin and it remains to be seen whether he can do the same against Chahal. As of now, it stands Chahal 3 – 0 Maxwell.

