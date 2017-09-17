India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Twitteratti applaud MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya in ‘incredible comeback’

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya scored 118 runs for the sixth wicket against Australia. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya scored 118 runs for the sixth wicket against Australia. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya had a great day with the bat as the two batsmen stitched a partnership of 118 runs for the sixth in the first ODI of the five-match series in Chennai. Earlier, after winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first but the home side had a dismal start as they lost some early wickets to get reduced to 87/5. But an aggressive knock from Pandya anchored India to a total of 281/7 in 50 overs.

Pandya was undone by Adam Zampa in the 41st over while Dhoni on the other side showed resistance to score 79 before getting out in the last over of the innings. Here’s how pundits and experts have reacted on the sensible partnership between the two Indian batsmen.

MS Dhoni has scored 241 runs in ODIs since his last dismissal. He once scored 369 ODI runs between two dismissals. #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) 17 September 2017

Getting to 280 is an incredible comeback from 11-3 and 87-5. The growth of Pandya and even of Bhubaneswar augurs well — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 September 2017

Hardik Pandya has made it a habit of playing the big impact innings. Seeing one currently. Amazing stuff! #INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 17 September 2017

Congratulations @msdhoni on your 100th International half century and aptly it happens in Chennai.#INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 17 September 2017

From 35 in 45 balls to a 66 ball 83, i.e 48 in his last 21 balls, a potentially game changing innings from Hardik. Breathtaking!#INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 17 September 2017

Is it possible for Dhoni to give any more reasons for Chennai to love him so much?😌#INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 17 September 2017

Without a boundary for 65 balls , he reached 40 and finishes with 79 of 88.Amazing calmness and a 100th international half century @msdhoni — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 17 September 2017

