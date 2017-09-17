Only in Express
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Twitteratti applaud MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya in ‘incredible comeback’

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya stitched a partnership of 118 runs for the sixth in the first ODI of the five-match series in Chennai after India were reduced to 87/5.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 17, 2017 6:08 pm
MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dhoni Pandya, India vs Australia, Australia tour of India 2017, sports news, cricket, Indian Express MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya scored 118 runs for the sixth wicket against Australia. (Source: AP)
MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya had a great day with the bat as the two batsmen stitched a partnership of 118 runs for the sixth in the first ODI of the five-match series in Chennai. Earlier, after winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first but the home side had a dismal start as they lost some early wickets to get reduced to 87/5. But an aggressive knock from Pandya anchored India to a total of 281/7 in 50 overs.

Pandya was undone by Adam Zampa in the 41st over while Dhoni on the other side showed resistance to score 79 before getting out in the last over of the innings. Here’s how pundits and experts have reacted on the sensible partnership between the two Indian batsmen.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

