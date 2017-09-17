India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Twitterati hails India’s ‘great win’ in Chennai

Only in Express
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team took 1-0 lead in five-match ODI series against Australia after winning the first game by 26 runs (D/L Method). India restricted Australia to 137/9 in 21 overs while chasing 164 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 17, 2017 11:27 pm
India vs Australia, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Yuzavendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India took 1-0 lead against Australia in five-match ODI series. (Source: AP)
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team took 1-0 lead in five-match ODI series against Australia after winning the first game by 26 runs (D/L Method). India restricted Australia to 137/9 in 21 overs while chasing 164 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, India rode on a partnership of 118 runs between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya to score 281/7 in 50 overs. Australia’s chase was halted twice before play eventually began. They didn’t start the chase well and lost Hilton Cartwright for 1 after he was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah. The visitors kept on losing wickets at regular intervals only to get reduced to 36/4. Glenn MAxwell did show some resistance but it didn’t really help Australia go over the line and they lost the match in Chennai. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about this game.

 

 

 

 

 

 

