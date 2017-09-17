India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Twitterati hails India’s ‘great win’ in Chennai

India took 1-0 lead against Australia in five-match ODI series. (Source: AP) India took 1-0 lead against Australia in five-match ODI series. (Source: AP)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team took 1-0 lead in five-match ODI series against Australia after winning the first game by 26 runs (D/L Method). India restricted Australia to 137/9 in 21 overs while chasing 164 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, India rode on a partnership of 118 runs between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya to score 281/7 in 50 overs. Australia’s chase was halted twice before play eventually began. They didn’t start the chase well and lost Hilton Cartwright for 1 after he was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah. The visitors kept on losing wickets at regular intervals only to get reduced to 36/4. Glenn MAxwell did show some resistance but it didn’t really help Australia go over the line and they lost the match in Chennai. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about this game.

Great way to start the series boys! Congrats @hardikpandya7 Expecting more fireworks during the rest of the series #INDvAUS — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) 17 September 2017

The Smith v Kohli battle has produced ONE run. Cricket is the funny old game…proves everyone wrong. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 September 2017

Congrats Team India on a fabulous win👏Loved the fighting spirit of the boys👌Excellent performance from all the bowlers👍Keep it up. #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 17 September 2017

Hardik can’t do a thing wrong. Smith is a big wicket. Great catch by Bumrah, running backwards not easy. #INDvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 17 September 2017

Last Indian before Hardik Pandya to score 83+ runs & pick 2+ wickets in an ODI was Yuvraj Singh (113; 2) also at Chennai v WI 2011. #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) 17 September 2017

Great win for #TeamIndia by 26 runs (DLS) #INDvAUS a good start to a important series congrats @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 17 September 2017

