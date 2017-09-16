India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live streaming: When is India vs Australia ODI, where is IND vs AUS ODI, live TV coverage

Indian cricket team will look to continue their dominating run at home against Australia in the five-match ODI series. Indian cricket team will look to continue their dominating run at home against Australia in the five-match ODI series.

India vs Australia five-match ODI series promises to be a thrilling and stimulating bilateral series. Steven Smith and Virat Kohli will be leading their respective teams in the quest to gain the top spot in ICC ODI team ranking. The first ODI of the five-match series will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday, September 17. Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, the Indian cricket team has dominated both at home and overseas, and would look to carry on the momentum. Australia, on the other hand, would look to challenge the Men in Blue on their home turf for the first time since 2009. While, India will be without Shikhar Dhawan, Australia will miss the services of Aaron Finch. Thus, David Warner and Steve Smith will be leading the charge for the visitors, along with Glenn Maxwell lower down the order. For India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play key role for the hosts. The experience of MS Dhoni and his performance with the bat will be crucial for team India as they begin preparations for the 2019 World Cup.

When is India vs Australia 1st one-day international?

The India vs Australia 1st one-day international will be played on Sunday, September 17, 2017. This will be the first match of the five-match ODI series.

Where is the India vs Australia 1st one-day international?

India vs Australia 1st one-day international will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

What time does the India vs Australia 1st one-day international begin?

The first ball in India vs Australia 1st one-day international, will be bowled at 1330 hrs IST (08:00 GMT) on Sunday. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 13:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 1st one-day international live?

India vs Australia 1st one-day international will be broadcast live on Star sports network from 1300 hrs IST.

How do I live stream India vs Australia 1st one-day international?

You can follow India vs Australia 1st one-day international with scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

