India vs Australia 1st ODI: Glenn Maxwell takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Virat Kohli, watch video

Virat Kohli had no doubt in his mind that if he wins the toss, he will elect to bat. And it turned out exactly that. Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a flat track in Chennai against Australia in the first ODI. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane opened the batting for India but Kohli was soon out in the middle after the early departure of Rahane. But Kohli’s stay at the crease was even shorter than Rahane’s, thanks to a stunning one-handed catch by Glenn Maxwell.

In the sixth over of the Indian innings, Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled a wide delivery, moving away from the batsman. Kohli, as he has done on so many occasions, chased the delivery. He got a decent amount of bat on it and flew towards the point region.

It looked like flying over the point fielder but Maxwell jumped with perfect timing and grabbed the catch with one handed. He airborne body was in perfect balance and he landed on both his feet without losing the ball.

Kohli was out for a duck, his first since Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka where he failed to open his account.

