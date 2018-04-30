India Tour of Australia 2018-19: India to play 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide. (Source: Express File Photo) The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide. (Source: Express File Photo)

India cricket team will travel to Australia for a two-month long tour, Cricket Australia released the tour schedule on Sunday. In a blockbuster tour, scheduled to begin from November 21 this year, both sides will compete in three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The series will start off with the shortest format, with the first T20I to be played at The Gabba on November 21, 2018. After the three-match T20I series, the two teams will compete in a four-Test series, the first of which will be played from December 6, 2018, at Adelaide Oval.

The BCCI has still not given an approval for the Adelaide Test to be a day-night affair as India are still unsure regarding the pink-ball Test. But in a press release, CA CEO James Sutherland said that the discussions over the matter are still continuing at the moment. “It is our preference that we play India in a day-night Test match in Adelaide, but we are still working through this detail and hope to have an answer on this in the coming weeks,” he said.

The second Test will be at the Perth Stadium and will begin from December 16. After a week’s break, the two teams will travel to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test which begins on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

The fourth and final Test between the two countries will begin from January 3, 2019 at Sydney Cricket Ground, after which the two sides will square off in 3-match ODI series, the first of which will be played in SCG on January 12. The tournament will conclude with the third ODI at MCG on January 18.

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, who were banned by CA in March following the ball-tampering scandal, will not be a part of the series, as they will still be serving their 12-month ban. But Cameron Bancroft, who was handed a nine-month ban, will become eligible for selection in the team for the ODI series.

India tour of Australia schedule:

November 21 – Australia v India, The Gabba, 1st T20I

November 23 – Australia v India, MCG, 2nd T20I

November 25 – Australia v India, SCG, 3rd T20I

December 6-10 – Australia v India, Adelaide Oval, 1st Test

December 14-18 – Australia v India, Perth Stadium, 2nd Test

December 26-30 – Australia v India, MCG, 3rd Test

January 3-7 – Australia v India, SCG, 4th Test

January 12 – Australia v India, SCG, 1st ODI

January 15 – Australia v India, Adelaide Oval, 2nd ODI

January 18 – Australia v India, MCG, 3rd ODI

