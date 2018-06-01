India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test: Will keep wickets if the team demands, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been picked up for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. (Source: Express Archive) KL Rahul has been picked up for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. (Source: Express Archive)

With Wriddhiman Saha suffering from a thumb injury, KL Rahul might have to take up the onus of keeping wickets when India host Afghanistan in their one-off Test match from June 14 in Bengaluru. This Test will mark Afghanistan’s debut in the longer format.

“I am always open to the challenge of dual responsibility. I have been training hard and will take up the role if the team demands the same,” said KL Rahul.

Rahul had been keeping wickets for his IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and suggested that he is up for every task that the team management asks for. “This wasn’t the first time that I took on a dual responsibility. I knew it will be hard on the body, as I don’t keep regularly through the year but that’s what you do seeing the demand of the team,” he said. “I took it up as a challenge and worked on keeping. It’s a team sport and you have to be ready to take up the role that the team wants,” the 26-year-old added.

Afghanistan have selected a spin-heavy squad for their first Test and Rahul hailed the way Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman have come in the limelight in the shortest format and suggested that the two are ready for a bigger challenge. Rahul has shared the dug out with Mujeeb in KXIP camp.

“Apart from IPL sensations Rashid and young Mujeeb ur Rahman, the other two spinners are chinaman Zahir Khan and left-arm orthodox Amir Hamza Hotak are the ones to watch out for. Rashid and Mujeeb have made the entire world sit up and take notice of their talent in the shortest format, but I feel the duo is set to face a different battle in the Test format. Strategy will be to work on our strengths as a team and give our best,” the Indian batsman said.

