India vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Shami fails fitness test, Navdeep Saini to replace

The BCCI selection committee has called in medium pacer Navdeep Saini for the one-off Test against Afghanistan as a replacement for Mohammed Shami. The announcement came after Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru. India are scheduled to take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Bengaluru from June 14. This would be the first time when Afghanistan will make a Test appearance. Saini impressed everyone with his tally of 34 wickets in eight Ranji games in this season.

The management has also asked India ‘A’ fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani to attend the training sessions of the Indian team and bow the Indian batsmen in the nets.

The Indian team would be led by Ajinkya Rahane while the batting unit consists of the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair and Dinesh Karthik. The squad also comprises R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav while the quick bowlers are Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur while Hardik Pandya is the all-rounder in the side.

India Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Navdeep Saini

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Stanikzai(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

