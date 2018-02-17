India v South Africa, 1st T20I Preview: Virat Kohli’s men aim to stamp authority on last lap of the tour

India face South Africa in the first T20I at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. India face South Africa in the first T20I at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

India thrashed South Africa 5-1 in the six-match ODI series and are now set for the final challenge in their tour to the rainbow nation. Virat Kohli and his men are not the ones to cut any slack and are renowned to not let any team off the hook. Hence, when they once again lock horns with the hosts at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the men in blue will be looking to carry the winning momentum in the shortest format and pile on the misery on the hapless hosts who will be led by JP Duminy, in Faf du Plessis’ absence, who has been ruled out due to injury. History also does not South Africa as they have tasted successive defeats in T20I matches at Wanderers.

Duminy has been handed the responsibility of leading a relatively inexperienced African side which includes the likes of uncapped Christiaan Jonker, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Paterson and Junior Dala. The experienced Hashim Amla has been rested and so is ODI skipper Aiden Markram (keeping in mind of the Australia series). However, AB de Villiers, David Miller, and Farhaan Behardien do provide depth in the batting. One area where South Africa might struggle is the bowling which will be without the services of Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir. It still remains to be seen how much will the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, and Aaron Phangiso be able to impact the game, that too against a powerful Indian batting line-up.

India, on the other hand, continues to maintain their solid look. They come into this game on the back of four wins in the format a row. It is unlikely their thinktank will tinker with the top three who have been in fabulous form with the bat. Another personal milestone beckons skipper Virat Kohli as he is 44 runs away from becoming the third batsman to reach 2000 runs in T20I cricket.

Jaydev Undakat returns to the side. (Source: AP) Jaydev Undakat returns to the side. (Source: AP)

It is the middle order which may be vulnerable once again. But with the inclusion of experienced Suresh Raina and the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey in the wings, it would not be much of a concern. Whether Raina gets game time remains is a matter of conjecture. In case he does, then it is imperative he makes the opportunity count.

The bowling line-up which already caused the Proteas batsmen never-ending troubles will be further bolstered with the inclusion of IPL’s most expensive player Jaydev Unadkat. Considering the wealth of experience under its belt and motoring in a tremendous run of form, India appear to be the favourites to once again walk out victors at the end of the contest at Johannesburg.

