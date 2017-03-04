India v Australia Second Test: On turner, Virat Kohli looks for turnaround

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will hope to outbowl the Australian spinners. PTI R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will hope to outbowl the Australian spinners. PTI

When MS Dhoni quit as Test captain, Virat Kohli was bewildered for a while. He then went up to the room to his girlfriend Anushka Sharma and as the feeling sunk in that he was going to be the Test captain not just for a match but for a while, he broke down and cried. It was one of the more surreal emotional moments of his life and it happened in Australia.

His captaincy and career has had strong connections with Australia. His century in 2012 tour after initial failures, his rise to captaincy, his intent as an aggressive captain firmed up in the famous Adelaide chase where India lost but Kohli won the hearts, and his subsequent performances in the world cup in that country that impressed the cricketing world.

It feels apt that it’s now a Test match against Australia at his IPL home-base in Bangalore that his captaincy enters its most critical and fascinating phase.

It’s one thing to bounce back from the Galle Test loss in Sri Lanka and win the series – a great achievement of course but there was no aura around the young team nor any associated pressures on him. It was seen as a learning curve for him and the team. It feels different now. It isn’t a make or break situation of course but a lovely little test of his leadership. What would he do if Aussies pile up the runs? If a long partnership unfurls – the sun feels hotter than usual, the ball is plummeting through gaps, what would he do? It’s going to be really interesting to watch him lead his men who he felt “lacked intent” in the Pune Test.

Leadership is about tracking all these little things, these little moments in hot afternoons when a captain manages to rally his unit for that final push that makes all the difference in the end. Some have let things drift in the past, some of have let the weight of burden show on them, some have turned frantic, some almost apathetic.

“I love being a captain” Kohli said in Australia in November 2014 when he was made the stand-in captain for Dhoni. It’s a statement that Indian captains rarely make.

The last Indian captain who loved being a captain was Sourav Ganguly. You could see the bounce in him when he would roam on the field – a wave of an arm, a stare here and there, emotions spilling out occasionally in verbal outbursts. More importantly he was in love with the politics of the captaincy.

Not many could handle it and have been left emotionally drained by the pressures that come with the leadership role. Though he became India’s most successful captain, MS Dhoni was a reluctant captain in the initial days – and even till the end would talk about how it’s a great responsibility. Not joy. In his initial years, Sachin Tendulkar was talked about as the next great batsman, so was Rahul Dravid.

However, Virat Kohli has been talked up as a captain very early in his career, even when he was failing in the debut Test series in West Indies in 2011.

Stamping his mark

Kohli has grown systematically as a leader thus far. He strived to create better communication channels within the team – what was not the norm with Dhoni. He has learnt to be more patient with setbacks on and off the field. He has learnt to deal with losses better through experience – IPL 2014 was a disastrous campaign for Kohli and he has spoken about how he hadn’t handled it well as a captain and how he learnt from it. “I hate losing, and it should hurt but it should not annoy you or drift you away from what you have to do on the field and take your focus away. I now understand that. Because if you show panic at the top post then the guys are obviously gonna scatter around and not play as a unit,” he had said about it in the past.

He seemed in a good space on Friday afternoon in Bangalore. He talked the good talk about rising over ego – “It’s important to accept that we lost the Test match because of a lack of intent and because the other team played better cricket than us. If your ego is hurt and you ignore it then that thing piles on. We know we didn’t play well and Australia did; that doesn’t mean that will happen in every Test match. You will not get to see a performance like that again; that I can assure you.”

With Kohli you have come to expect these strong statements and it’s a message that his team gets. As Ashwin said, the players don’t retire into the room wondering what their captain is thinking about his performance anymore.

Kohli has a healthy respect, even admiration, for Aussies. In some ways, he has reacted to the past Australian teams like a fan. Consider this statement when he took over as a captain about how he wants to build the team. “I really want to see we have the same sort of friendships, those bonds that the Australian teams have had in the past. On the field if you see them play, you feel like, ‘Damn, that’s a unit, we really have to play our bloody best to beat these guys.’ I want that to happen to Indian cricket.”

A comprehensive win against Australia in Bangalore would be a great way to go about actualising that desire.

