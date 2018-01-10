India U19 World Cup squad: Here are the young guns who will lead India’s charge

India Under 19 team will aim for a historic fourth title. (Source: PTI) India Under 19 team will aim for a historic fourth title. (Source: PTI)

The Indian U-19 team will be aiming to script history at the 12th edition of the U-19 World Cup. Along with Australia, India is the most successful team as they have lifted the title three times. Starting from Januray 14th, led by Mumbai’s teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw and coached by Rahul Dravid the Indian team will aim for a historic fourth title. However, before the campaign kickstarts let’s take a look at young guns who will lead India’s charge in New Zealand.

Prithvi Shaw

After a phenomenal domestic season Prithvi Shaw was rewarded with the role of India’s captaincy at the 12 edition of the U19 WC. Comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar has made everyone sit up and take notice of Shaw from a young age. Recently he was also included in the Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad where he scored three first-class centuries in five Ranji trophy matches. Shaw also has the distinction of scoring a hundred on his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debut. If he gets going then India will surely go a long way into the tournament.

Shubman Gill

One of the mainstays of the Indian batting order will be Shubhman Gill. Much like Shaw he too was included in the Punjab Ranji Trophy squad last year where he made an impact with his skillful batting. However, his contribution during the England series was noticeable as he scored 278 runs in four innings at a stunning average of 93.

Manjot Kalra

19-year-old Delhi-lad Manjot Kalra made his mark in junior cricket as a raw talent which needs grooming. Under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid the attacking left-handed batsman had a decent outing during the tour to England and emerged as the second highest run-scorer in the Cooch Behar Trophy last year.

Himanshu Rana

Right-handed batsman Himanshu Rana will most likely open the batting for India alongside Prithvi Shaw. Rana has already represented his state team, Haryana in 15 first-class matches and amassed 792 runs.

Abhishek Sharma

Amritsar-born, 17-year-old Abhishek Sharma is an experienced customer and has captained the India U19 team in the Asia Cup. Sharma is a versatile player who bats left-handed and also bowls left-arm orthodox. In 2016 edition of the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy he was the highest wicket-taker. He was also included in the Punjab Ranji Trophy squad in 2017. During the England tour, Abhishek had a decent outing where he scored 98 runs and picked up seven wickets in four matches.

Riyan Parag

One of the youngest members of the Indian team, 16-year-old Riyan Parag is a middle-order batsman. At a tender age of 15, he made his List A (T20) debut for Assam last year. He also bowls leg-breaks.

Harvik Desai

Saurashtra-lad Harvik Desai will be donning the gloves behind the wickets. He too has made his List A debut for Saurashtra during the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the recent practice match against South Africa, he took three catches and inflicted one stumping.

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi, who considers Dale Steyn as his idol, is a right-arm medium pacer who also possess the ability to bat lower down the order.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Spearheading the Indian pace attack will be Rajasthan’s Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Nagarkoti, shot to fame with a hat-trick in just his second List A game and since then has been one of the mainstays of the Indian U19 pace battery. What makes him an invaluable asset to the team is his ability to generate reverse swing and bowl at a decent pace. He was also the highest wicket-taker during Test leg of India’s visit to England.

Ishan Porel

Bengal pacer Ishan Pore is one of the most experienced players in the squad. He grabbed the limelight during his debut season in the Ranji Trophy where he scalped 13 wickets in five innings.

Anukul Sudhakar Roy

Jharkhand’s slow left-arm bowler Anukul Roy will be a key asset in the Indian team. His all-around abilities were visible during the England tour where he took 10 wickets in four matches and also batted well.

Shiva Singh

18-year-old left-arm spinner Shiva Singh has been touted as one of the future stars in Indian cricket. Together with Roy he will shoulder the responsibilities of leading the spin department. He is also a capable batsman.

Aryan Juyal

Yet to make his senior level debut for any team, Aryan Juyal is a 16-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Uttrakhand. Technically he is also the first player from Uttarakhand to be selected in the Indian team.

Arshdeep Singh

Lanky left-arm pacer from Chandigarh, Arshdeep Singh will be sharing the new ball with Kamlesh Nagerkoti. In the recently concluded Challenger Trophy, he picked up a five-wicket haul and consistently clocked speeds of 140 kmph.

Pankaj Yadav

Son of a milkman, Pankaj Yadav is a 15-year-old leg-spinner from Jharkhand who made the headlines in the 2016-17 Vijay Merchant Trophy for the under-16 players. In the under-19 Challenger Trophy, he ended the tournament with six wickets in two matches at an average of 15 and an economy of less than five.

Meanwhile, apart from the 15 players mentioned above, there are fve players who are on standby. They include – Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel, Aditya Thakare.

