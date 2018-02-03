India U-19 World Cup captains: From Mohammad Kaif to Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw captained India to their fourth U19 World Cup. Prithvi Shaw captained India to their fourth U19 World Cup.

India became the most successful team in the history of U-19 World Cup when the team won its fourth title by beating Australia by eight wickets on Saturday. The win makes India the only team to win the tournament more than three time. Australia were the other team with three titles but now India have stepped ahead of them. Prithvi Shaw, captain of the Indian team, became only the fourth captain from India to lift the title.

India won the first title back in 2000 under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif. The former India cricketer led the side to its maiden U19 World Cup title. The team had the likes Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh among others. India had to wait eight years for their second title. It was in 2008 when India lifted the second title under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. India beat South Africa in the final of the tournament. Kohli is the current captain of the Indian cricket team.

India have participated in 10 U19 World Cups since 1998 and won the title four times and finished runners-up twice. Here is a list of the players who have led India in the 10 World Cups.

Amit Pagnis: In the inaguaral U19 World Cup was played in Australia in 1998 and Pagnis was the captain of the team. 16 teams participated in that tournament and India reached the second round Pagnis is a former Mumbai cricketer and has more than 5,000 runs in domestic cricket. The 39-year-old never played for India.

Mohammad Kaif: In the second edition of the U19 World Cup, India emerged as the champions. The tournament was hosted in Sri Lanka and under the captaincy of Kaif, won their maiden title. Playing the final against Sri Lanka, India cruised to a six-wicket win and Yuvraj Singh was named as the player of the tournament.

Parthiv Patel: The defending champions in the 2002 U19 World Cup reached the semi-final under the captaincy of Parthiv Patel. He led the team to semis in which they loss to South Africa by a margin of 112 runs. Patel later went on to play for India at the age of 19. He is still part of the Test team.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batsman led India in the 2004 U19 World Cup hosted by Bangladesh. He captained the team which reached the semi-final of the tournament. India lost to Pakistan in the semi-final. Karthik later was handed India debut and is still part of the Indian ODI team.

Ravikant Shukla: The left-handed middle-order batsman Shukla led India to their second final of an U19 World Cup. In 2006, India reached the final of the World Cup and played against Pakistan under the captaincy of Shukla. But he could not become the second Indian captain to win the World Cup. He never played for India.

Virat Kohli: India got another chance to win the World Cup and Kohli did not let it go. He led India to their second U19 World Cup title in 2008 by winning the final against South Africa. Kohli became an overnight star. He got an IPL contract the same year. He is the current captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats and was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup.

Ashok Menaria: The left-arm spinner was the captain of the Indian U19 team that reached the quarter-final of the World Cup in 2010. Hosted by New Zealand, the 2010 edition saw India lose to Pakistan in the quarters. Menaria was leading a 15-man squad which also had KL Rahul in it. He is yet to debut for India

Unmukt Chand: After Virat Kohli, another Delhi player led India to U19 World Cup title. This time it was Chand who was the captain of the Indian U19 team that won the title by beating Australia. Chand became the third Indian captain to win the title. He is yet to debut for India but has captained Delhi state side.

Vijay Zol: The defending champions were now led by Vijay Zol. Under his captaincy, India reached the quarter-finals unbeaten in the group stages and faced England. India lost to England and crashed out of the World Cup. Zol, who plays for Mahrashtra, has captained his state team but is yet to debut for India.

Ishan Kishan: Under the captaincy of the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman, India were favourites to win the title. They reached the final of World Cup under the captaincy of Ishan Kishan. But they lost the final and the opportunity to the title for the fourth time. West Indies emerged as the champions. Ishan Kishan made his IPL debut but is yet to debut for India.

Prithvi Shaw: The latest Indian captain to win the U19 World Cup is Shaw. The Mumbai cricketer had already made waves in the domestic circuit by scoring tons of runs in age-group cricket. Before captaining India in the U19 World Cup, he made his Mumbai debut and already has five centuries. He has now got an IPL contract as well.

